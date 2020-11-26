Here’s where the big banks ‘are better than all the rest’

Canada’s best online banking experience will not be found at an online bank.
Big banks rule in a new ranking of online banking options available in the Canadian market. “The Big 5 Banks are simply better than all the rest,” the rating firm Surviscor says in summarizing its comparison of 25 big banks, alternative banks and credit unions.
Royal Bank of Canada takes top spot, followed by Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The top credit union was Coast Capital Savings, ranked seventh. Tangerine, an online bank owned by Scotiabank, came in ninth, while CIBC-owed Simplii Financial ranked 11th.
Let’s get real about day-to-day banking – credit unions and alternative banks operating online beat the big banks easily if you want no-fee chequing or the best rate on savings. But according to Surviscor, the big banks have stepped up their digital offerings in the pandemic and have a clear edge over the competition in offering an easy-to-use online banking experience.
Some key findings:
- The majority of Canadian credit union customers “receive sub-par online banking experiences;”
- Alternative banks are using social platforms and paid influencers to build up products that are not as good as what the big banks offer from an online banking point of view;
- RBC dominated the competition with a rating of 99 per cent.
If you’re thinking of moving some or all of your banking business, give these ratings a look. Low fees and better interest are perfectly valid reasons for changing banks, but you’ll enjoy them less if your new bank’s digital services don’t make the grade.
