The emphasis when reporting on high interest rates is usually put on borrowers rather than savers, and that’s a correct approach.

The financial burden of higher mortgage, line of credit and loan payments is felt more deeply than the lift people get when their savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates pay more. Who among us can absorb hundreds of dollars in extra borrowing costs per month and not have to make painful adjustments?

In a recent Carrick on Money survey, just over 50 per cent of the 2,148 participants described the impact of higher rates as catastrophic, harsh but manageable or mildly negative. Seventeen per cent said high rates had a neutral effect on their finances, while 31 per cent said high rates had either a mildly positive or quite good effect.

The survey results highlight the two-pronged effect of higher rates. Some people suffer, others see a windfall.

About 22 per cent of survey participants said they were missing out on high rates because they have nothing left to save. Forty-six per cent said they’re able to save at least a little, and 32 per cent said they’re saving lots. Three in 10 said further rate hikes would be a win for them because it would mean higher returns on savings, while 40 per cent said higher rates would be a setback or disaster. The rest said higher rates would have little to no impact.

Comments from survey participants with debts attest to the pain of rising rates for borrowers. Here’s a sample:

We have literally nothing left to put food on our plate forget savings or buying even new clothes for our family.

My small business loan has gone from 6 per cent to 9.25 pert cent. I am currently seeking out angel lenders who can lend me at 5 per cent so I can save on interest costs.

HELOC [home equity line of credit] interest costs are squeezing monthly budget.

Feeling the full brunt of increased rates. Any more increases will result in some very difficult decisions. May also need a significant increase in pay in order to maintain existing lifestyle and debt load.

[Use of a] HELOC for a renovation could mean an additional year of work before retiring.

Ask Rob

Q: I don’t understand why bond ETFs are recommended as the ‘bond’ portion of a portfolio. The ETF price has the volatility of stocks, and the investor does not have the security of face value redemption at maturity. Am I missing something?

A: These are fair points about exchange-traded funds that offer exposure to the bond market. Why use them? Because they allow you to add the diversification of the entire Canadian bond market to your portfolio in one cost-efficient purchase. Retail investors buying bonds often have to pay inflated prices, which have the effect of reducing yields. You will very likely get a higher yield from bond ETFs than you could if you bought individual bonds. Most bond ETFs don’t mature – they just keep rising and falling in price over the years according to interest rate cycles. If you need more certainty for the nonstock side of your portfolio, consider guaranteed investment certificates. Note that GICs are illiquid, whereas bond ETFs can be bought and sold like stocks.

