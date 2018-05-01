House shaming has got to stop

I know you mean well, house shamers. You’ve done spectacularly well owning a house and you want others to share in the experience. So what if you’re pushy in telling people who don’t own to get into the housing market. It’s for their own good.

What you may not realize is that there’s a small but growing segment of the population, mainly millennials, who are going to be lifelong renters, either by choice or necessity. The house shamer views home ownership as a path for raising a family, indulging your inner designer with renovation projects and building enough equity to fill a Brink’s truck. The renter sees owning a home as unaffordable, as a financial sinkhole or both.

Open this photo in gallery Houses in a suburban neighbourhood. Tony Tremblay/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Budgets are $exy blog recently published a useful primer on house shaming. It includes a bunch of messages from non-owners who are sick of being told they should buy. They’re quite aware of how great an investment housing has been for some people, not to mention how fulfilling it is to replace laminate kitchen countertops with granite – or maybe quartz! And yet, these renters will continue to rent.

A quick economic lesson for house shamers: Your financial gains in the housing market have made homes too expensive for many young people. It’s actually financially smart for them to rent, not buy. They can build wealth quite effectively by investing the money they’re saving by renting and not owning.

Home ownership has been a financial home run for a lot of Canadians. But inflicting the story of your good fortune on friends and family members who rent is bad form. Live and let live.

Ask Rob

Q: “My husband and I are trying to plan for the purchase of our first home, but it seems impossible. We currently rent in downtown Toronto and have two small children in daycare, so saving money isn’t happening that fast. Does it make sense to continue trying to save for a down payment, no matter how long it takes, or should we jump the gun and purchase a small condo as an investment to hopefully sell and increase our down payment on a home?”

A: “I vote for continuing to save. The condo-as-investment plan might work, but there are significant risks. What if the condo market cools and you can’t sell at a price that works for you? Even if your condo gains value, will it be enough to offset the myriad costs of buying it and then selling to move somewhere else? Only buy the condo if you’re prepared to live there.”

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.

