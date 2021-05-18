 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

How far would you go to find an affordable home?

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A home for sale in a housing development in Ottawa on July 14, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The median list price for a home in Cleveland jumped 15.4 per cent in April to US$101,400. Yes, that is April 2021, not 1981.

In Canadian dollars, the median Cleveland price works out to roughly $125,000. The average price of a house in Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Montreal and Halifax ranges from three to nine times more expensive.

Housing affordability is a national problem in Canada, so much so that we’re starting to hear talk of relocating to the United States. Personal finance writer Gordon Stein made the move recently and is pretty pleased with how things worked out.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ll be candid – it’s different,” the former Toronto resident said in an interview from his Cleveland home. “Lots of things are dramatically better, some things aren’t as good. But I have to say it’s peaceful, it’s calm. You can live in a lovely home, without being burdened by house costs.”

Mr. Stein is an ex-tech industry guy who got into the personal finance world by writing a book called Cashflow Cookbook: $2 Million of Financial Freedom in 60 Easy Recipes. Recently, he’s been blogging about living in Cleveland, where he and his wife bought a home about 18 months ago.

Canadians have shown an unprecedented willingness over the past year to move around the country in search of affordable housing. It’s not so easy to move to the U.S., though. Finding an employer to sponsor you is one way, and another is to start a business in a U.S. location. Mr. Stein’s wife is American, which qualifies him to be sponsored for a U.S. green card.

Cleveland may be a Rust Belt city once dubbed the Mistake by the Lake, a reference to its location on Lake Erie. But it’s also an example of something we don’t have a lot of in Canada: mid-size cities that combine an affordable lifestyle with urban amenities. Cleveland has professional baseball, football and basketball teams and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Mr. Stein and his wife live in a large house on a tree-lined street located 20 minutes by car from the downtown. While the house was purchased at a cost of US$70 a square foot, Mr. Stein thinks it would sell today for about US$100. As in Canada, demand for houses is rising sharply in Cleveland and many other U.S. cities.

Houses in premium Cleveland neighbourhoods might go for US$300 a square foot, Mr. Stein estimated. In the Beaches neighbourhood of Toronto, where he used to live, houses went for about C$1,000 a square foot. He’s been keeping up with Toronto house price trends while living in Cleveland.

“People [in Canada] are so stressed about housing prices – it’s become their life’s obsession,” he said. “I think it need not be.”

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s Mr. Stein’s quick rundown on how some other living costs compare:

  • Health care: If an employer sponsors your move to a U.S. city, it’s likely that a health care plan will be part of your compensation; lose your job, lose your health care; Mr. Stein said a ballpark estimate for your own health care plan would be US$700 a month, with an annual deductible of several thousand dollars.
  • Food: in Mr. Stein’s experience, similar both for groceries and dining out.
  • Booze: “I was out with some friends, bought a round of six beers, and got change back from my $20.”
  • Gas and telecom: Both are dramatically cheaper in the U.S.
  • Income taxes: Mr. Stein said overall income taxes are lower, but not dramatically so in some states; U.S.-based couples may get extra tax savings where income-splitting is available.
  • Property tax: cheaper in Cleveland than Toronto.
  • Sales tax: 8 per cent in Cleveland, compared with as much as 15 per cent in Canadian provinces.

Housing costs are the most dramatic difference. In Cleveland, the Realtor.com website recently showed 202 three-bedroom or larger homes priced between US$100,000 and US$350,000. Mr. Stein mentioned his son lives in Philadelphia, another affordable housing market.

Meanwhile back in Canada, we have a wave of buyers leaving cities to find cheaper houses in communities across the country. Now, these locations are getting pricey in turn. Next stop, Cleveland?

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies