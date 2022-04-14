Inflation has yet to diminish the tipping generosity of Canadians.

Can it last? Between the rising cost of living and higher interest rates, I do wonder. But for now, let’s celebrate the fact that tipping levels in early 2022 remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

In-person tipping averaged 17.9 per cent across all businesses in the first three months of 2022, according to the technology and payments company Square. The pre-pandemic average was 16.6 per cent. Provincially, the average tip in early 2022 was 18.8 in Alberta and the Prairies, 18.1 per cent in Quebec and Ontario and 17 per cent in British Columbia.

We’re at an odd point in the pandemic where inflation is raging and yet spending levels are soaring. According to RBC Economics, aggregate spending going into the spring was 30 per cent above pre-pandemic levels. The fact that tipping has actually increased over 2019 levels suggests people remain mindful that restaurants and other service-oriented businesses had a tough time during pandemic lockdowns.

Inflation is an obvious burden on low-income households and those hit financially during the pandemic. But there’s a segment of the population that has built wealth during the pandemic through stockpiled savings, gains in stocks and rising home equity. This group seems happy to spend, and to tip generously.

Interest increases are meant to curb this appetite to spend. When that finally does happen, I’ll be watching to see what happens with tipping.

