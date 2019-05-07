How paying down the mortgage beats TFSAs and RRSPs

Retired financial planner Peter Hambly believes people should emphasize paying down their mortgage before investing. In other words, he disagrees with something I wrote recently about financial priorities for new homeowners.

In that article, I made a case for contributing to tax-free savings accounts and registered retirement savings plans before making extra mortgage payments. Mr. Hambly, a Hanover, Ont.-based reader of this newsletter and a former certified financial planner (CFP), outlined his own thinking in an e-mail that I’m going to share with you as an alternative view on the mortgage versus investing debate. Here’s an edited version of Mr. Hambly’s comments:

I feel strongly that paying down the mortgage is better than investing in a TFSA or RRSP because:

Story continues below advertisement

The savings in paying down the mortgage is tax-free;

The return is guaranteed, so it’s a risk-free investment;

Eliminating the mortgage by, say, age 55 frees up a tremendous cash flow for the last 10-plus years of work;

You don’t have to resist the temptation of pulling funds out of the TFSA and RRSP.

All through my banking career, my employers wanted me to push investments even when the clients had non-tax-deductible debt. This is good for the financial institution as they make money on both sides of the balance sheet. Not good for the customers.

I’d much rather have $100,000 in savings and no debt than have a $250,000 investment as well as a $150,000 mortgage. With the same net worth I would have no investment risk and better cash flow.

Just an alternate view.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list…

Electric vehicles are cheaper

Story continues below advertisement

Judge by total cost of ownership – purchase price plus fuel and maintenance – and electric vehicles can cost less than vehicles with a gas-powered engine.

These are the mistakes advisers see clients making

An adviser on the emotional biases that work against people making smart investing decisions. Basically, people are overconfident, think they know more than they do about investing and prefer the status quo over change.

Talking money on the first date

Want to know if the person you’re dating is snowed under by debt, or their views on the importance of saving for retirement? Here’s how to get the conversation going. The premise here is that millennials regard attitudes toward money as way to gauge compatibility. Smart.

Salt is good for you

Story continues below advertisement

Nine ways to get extra value from that box of salt in your kitchen, aside from adding it to your French fries. Chill drinks, clean cutting boards and more.

Today’s financial tool

A financial planning firm created this template for parents to plan the allowance they will pay their children. Decide how much, what expenses the child is expected to cover and how much is supposed to go into savings, donations and such. Here’s some help with deciding how much to pay.

Video

A reader recently reminded me about this Saturday Night Live classic – a skit about a clueless-about-money couple who are introduced to a book called Don’t Buy Stuff You Cannot Afford.

Ask Rob

Story continues below advertisement

Q: Do you have a way to check on the finances of charitable foundations?

A: Charity Intelligence Canada rates charities using a methodology that includes financial transparency and cost-efficiency.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

What I’ve been writing about

Goodbye, variable-rate mortgage. Everyone’s going fixed these days, and for good reason

Interest-rate bonuses are how online banks pretend to be competitive

Why this investor should sell mutual funds and buy GICs (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)

More Carrick and money coverage For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group. Send us an e-mail to let us know what you think of my newsletter. Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up.