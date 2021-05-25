How to handle a looming personal finance risk in the postpandemic world

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

How to handle a looming personal finance risk in the postpandemic world

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

It took a pandemic to do what infinite personal finance advice never could.

Successive economic lockdowns have boxed people into spending less than they make by a big margin. We’re living below our means, which is life’s ideal state from a personal finance view.

With major progress being made in getting people vaccinated, it’s time to look at how this might change as the pandemic recedes. The biggest risk to our finances going forward: Spending surges that undo all the good work done in the past year by those of us fortunate enough to have kept their jobs and income through the fight against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The No. 1 rule for postpandemic spending is to avoid financial entanglements. Try not to use pandemic savings as a down payment on a splurge that requires a big loan or a drawdown of your line of credit. Pay cash, or stay home.

One of most consistent economic patterns of the past 60 years or so is that household income and disposable move more or less in unison, TD Economics noted in a report summing up consumption trends in 2020. Until the pandemic, that is. Incomes were $40-billion above household spending in the third quarter of last year, a level that TD pegged at 10 times the historical average.

There will be two competing urges as the economy opens – to live and spend large, and to keep saving at the elevated levels of the past year. A prediction: Among those not financially damaged in the past year, the needle will swing to spending. Expect to hear a lot of the term YOLO – you only live once.

We’ve already seen some niche spending booms during the pandemic in the form of household renovations. If you’re starting a project, you know all about the shortage of materials and soaring prices.

As the pandemic ebbs, expect a similar pattern in other forms of spending for enjoyment. Call it luxury inflation – rising prices for cruises and other international travel, premium concerts and events, restaurants and bars.

People will complain about rising prices in these areas and then they’ll pay up. After the past year’s off-and-on lockdowns, freedom to be out in the world is worth almost any price.

TD Economics has estimated that Canadians built up as much as $200-billion more in savings last year than they would have without the pandemic. There’s a lot of money to go around – to pay down debt, to top up Plan B funds for emergencies, to donate to charity, to backfill tax-free savings accounts and to spend frivolously.

Story continues below advertisement

The economy needs you to spend on goods and services, and your emotional health may benefit as well. Don’t underestimate retail therapy as a short-term stimulant, a kind of personal finance version of sugar. But it’s easy to see some people going too far with the spending boom ahead.

The housing market is the most obvious spending trap. House prices were inflated to extreme levels by people who urgently wanted bigger homes to accommodate pandemic life. The next wave of buyers, including people deploying pandemic savings as down payment money, will be getting into the market at astronomically high prices.

Mortgage rates are still close to their pandemic lows, but they’re expected to rise in the years ahead. Today’s buyers should expect to renew at higher rates that threaten to soak up any household income gains ahead.

Find affordable splurges, where possible. For travel, book something that won’t leave you with a balance on your credit card or line of credit. I hear Cleveland is nice.

If you’re buying a vehicle, avoid bracket creep. That’s where you use a bigger than usual down payment to buy something in a higher cost bracket than you’re used to and end up with a bigger loan than ever.

One last thought is to keep an element of nimbleness in your finances in the months ahead. Many things have not gone as expected in the past year and the path to postpandemic normalcy may bring more surprises. You’ll ride any disruptions ahead better if you splurge with restraint.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies