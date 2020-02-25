How to tell if the city you live in is too expensive

Finally, some help for big city dwellers wondering if the high cost of living is killing their personal finances.

“If your fixed expenses (housing, transportation, bills, utilities, etc.) are more than 55 per cent of your take-home pay, you need to rethink where or how you live,” financial planner Shannon Lee Simmons says in recent article on when to leave a city because it’s too expensive to live there.

There’s been a lot of attention lately given to how expensive it is to live in Toronto, Vancouver and surrounding areas. Toronto Life recently presented six middle-class couples who decided to move away from the city to find a more affordable lifestyle. In the article where Ms. Simmons offers her 55 per cent rule, author Lisa Coxon talks about both the high cost of living in Toronto and the challenge of finding other cities with comparable opportunities for career and income growth.

It’s now clear that for people who don’t pull down big salaries, it’s normal to be financially stretched in a big city. The 55-per-cent rule at least helps people tell if they’re stretched to the breaking point. If you’re spending more than that percentage of your pay on fixed expenses, Ms. Simmons suggests thinking about taking on a roommate or finding a way to earn more money.

The 55-per-cent rule is a good start in helping personal finance adapt to the high cost of living in some cities. But how do you save for emergencies, for your kids’ post-secondary education and for retirement when living costs eat up more than half your take-home pay? We need more answers than just telling people to move somewhere cheaper. I’m wide open to any ideas you have on this. Send them to rcarrick@globeandmail.com.

Ask Rob

Q: Why do you and many other financial advisers in the media think that when people retire, their investment goals should automatically become conservative? If you retire at 65, do you not still have a 25-year investment horizon?

A: For sure. In fact, a lot of the growth in your retirement savings will occur after you retire. While it’s generally accepted that people should take some of the risk out of their investments as they approach retirement, you’d still want at least 50 to 60 per cent in stocks as a general rule, with the rest in bonds. A lot depends on your comfort level with stock market risk. Bonds don’t offer much growth in a portfolio, but they do provide an excellent cushion against stock market corrections.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

