Are you as curious as I am about how the stories about household financial pain square with high levels of spending on travel and more?

In the past six months, the focus in personal finance has shifted from counting our investing and home equity gains to documenting the pain level in households adjusting to inflation and rising interest rates.

The narrative has flipped as the result of surveys like the one by National Payroll Institute showing that 11 per cent of 3,033 working people surveyed were spending more than their net pay. That’s the highest level ever recorded in the 14-year history of this survey. According to the latest LifeWorks Financial Wellbeing Index report, almost three in 10 people are worried about covering basic living expenses.

Elsewhere in the economy, spending remains at elevated levels. The latest Consumer Spending Tracker from RBC Economics found that total spending by bank clients on their credit and debit cards levelled off in August at levels well above pre-pandemic levels.

Carrie Freestone of RBC Economics says spending on travel and accommodations alone was up last month by 10 per cent over pre-pandemic levels, and that’s after accounting for inflation. She sees downside potential for consumer spending as a result of higher borrowing costs and some slippage in the very strong labour market.

“But the prevailing narrative for now is essentially that it’s middle- and upper-income Canadians who are still unleashing their pandemic savings,” she said.

Imagine Canadian households were divided into five segments, or quintiles, according to their income. Numbers supplied by Ms. Freestone show the highest-earning quintile accounts for almost 40 per cent of total disposal income, while the lowest two quintiles combined for 18.8 per cent of income.

This explains how there can be widespread financial stress and strong demand for hotels, flights and rental cars. Watch for declining spending on travel and other discretionary services in the months ahead. That’s a sign the effects of high rates and inflation are starting to affect everyone.

Ask Rob

Q: If registered retirement income fund money is invested in non-cashable guaranteed investment certificates, are there penalties or fees if withdrawals are needed to fund required minimum RRIF withdrawals?

A: Consider monthly-pay RRIFs, with the amount withdrawn per month calibrated to ensure you cumulatively withdraw the right amount each year.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

