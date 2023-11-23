I feel an obligation to come up with something for readers to mark Financial Literacy Month, even if it’s hard to find a more ineffectual phrase in the world of money than financial literacy.

Admit it – if we headline a personal finance article with that term, you won’t read it. I don’t blame you – the term financial literacy insinuates people are financially illiterate. Financial literacy badly needs a rebranding – for now, financial wellness seems a lot better.

To further your financial wellness, let’s address the fact that people are overwhelmed these days by all the personal finance and investing information available on traditional and new media. Here are five ways to separate out voices you can ignore:

They tell you to shop around or do your homework: The worst. A personal finance writer who tells you to do your homework is too lazy to do their own.

They start by telling you to make a budget: Sure, budgeting can help you organize your finances. But it’s a simplistic cop-out in addressing bigger problems.

They push too much sponsored content on their websites: It’s hard to consider online personal finance content unbiased when a lot of it is sponsored by financial companies.

It’s all about real estate: Nothing against real estate investing, but there are many levels of personal finance to master before you start buying investment properties. Like, for example, having an emergency fund and long-term investments in stocks and bonds.

It’s all about crypto: Nothing against crypto currency as a concept, but the amount of scamming that goes on in the crypto world is unreal.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Your next vehicle should be a PHEV

That’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which combines an internal combustion engine and an electric powertrain. Save money on fuel and maintenance, with no compromises on range.

How to fight off a layoff

Advice on what to do if you fear you might lose your job to a layoff, or be fired. Timely stuff, given that the job market is cooling fast.

Funeral rules

Advice here for executors on arranging a funeral for a deceased person. No cheaping out.

Live to 100?

Financial planners and investment advisers talk about how they factor increasingly long lifespans into client retirement plans. One planner says most people should use 100 as their target age. Now for some advice aimed at people forced to retire suddenly, and some thoughts on the best strategies for withdrawing money from a registered retirement income fund.

Reader comments

Several readers responded to a recent newsletter on overcharging at retail store checkouts by pointing out the Retail Council of Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Voluntary Code. “If the scanned price of a non-price ticketed item is higher than the shelf price, or any other displayed price, the customer is entitled to receive the first item free up to a $10 maximum. If the item is more than $10, the customer is entitled to $10 off the lowest advertised or displayed price.”

Tools, explainers, guides and charts

How to identify home improvement and loan scams, which particularly target seniors.

The Money-Free Zone

A thread from Canadian History Ehx on the history of an institution in this country, Swiss Chalet restaurants. I well remember my first visit – a downtown Toronto location my parents took my sister and I to after seeing a movie when we were little kids. Been back many times since.

