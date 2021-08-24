 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Household Finances

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Carrick on Money

If bonds are supposedly safe, why are my bond ETFs losing money?

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Investor commitment to holding bonds is being tested this year like never before.

So many different types of investments have done well in the past year or so, but not bonds. The FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index was down 2.7 per cent for the 12 months to July 31, while the S&P/TSX composite index shot up 29 per cent.

A Globe reader is having trouble reconciling the performance of bonds with the rationale for including bonds in a portfolio. “If bonds are supposed to be such safe investments, why are most of my bond exchange-traded funds losing money?” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

This person owns a variety of bond ETFs holding government and corporate bonds. “Most have lost value but, of course, pay interest, which offsets the losses. Still, I don’t see why they’re considered safe. I’m 64 and therefore am encouraged to invest in bonds. I don’t get it.”

Bonds can fall in price when interest rates move higher, as they have this year. We could see more of this in the months ahead. Where bonds offer safety is in (a) paying semi-annual interest and (b) maturing and repaying investors back their capital. Bond issuers do sometimes default, but this is extremely rare for financially strong companies and almost unheard of for governments.

Bond ETFs are an excellent way to add exposure to bonds in a portfolio. Fees are low, you get instant diversification and yields are quite competitive with bonds you buy individually. But bond ETFs are unlike holding individual bonds in that they never mature and repay investors back their invested capital.

That’s why they’re best used by investors willing to hold them over the long term, which means through rising interest rate cycles like we’re seeing now and falling rate to come. Combine the ups and downs over the next decade and the combination of bond interest and gains in bond prices should produce a rate of return that lags stocks but beats money sitting around in cash.

For a higher degree of safety, consider guaranteed investment certificates from alternative banks and credit unions. They offer deposit insurance, competitive yields and they don’t change in price for the better or worse while you hold them. Not liquid, though.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money -

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Daycare deep dive

A list of pros and cons on the child-care policies of the major federal political parties by Generation Squeeze, an organization that advocates for intergenerational fairness in government policy.

Story continues below advertisement

What’s new in reverse mortgages?

A look at the reverse mortgage products offered by Equitable Bank, the upstart competitor to market leader HomeEquity Bank. Huge increases in home prices recently made reverse mortgages a more interesting option for seniors who own expensive houses but need cash.

Meet Broke Bobby

Broke Bobby is an American who makes $125,000. In a video that went viral on social media, he appears at the bottom of a list of friends who are ranked by their income. The internet has thoughts on this.

Showdown: brokers and credit cards

An interesting comparison of two ways to invest. Questrade offers more services but there are fees to trade stocks. Wealthsimple Trade offers commission-free trading, but a more stripped down experience. Now for a showdown between two premium travel reward credit cards, TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card and RBC Avion Visa Infinite.

Today’s financial tool

A look at how much car insurance costs vary by age, using Ontario as an example. If you’re under 30, the numbers are grim.

Tweet of the week

Details here on opting out of contributing to CPP if you’re 65 and still working. A follow-up to an item I linked to last week on when to start CPP retirement benefits if you work past 65.

The money-free zone

Curtis Harding is one of my favourite modern soul artists and I recommend his new protest song Hopeful.

Story continues below advertisement

ICYMI

What I’ve been writing about
  • Low-cost daycare is the best way politicians can address rampant anxiety about the rising cost of living
  • A supposedly safer type of equity ETF is in demand again
  • A test of your financial savvy for handling what’s ahead in housing, investing and inflation
More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick:

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies