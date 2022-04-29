Editor’s Note: The same edition of this newsletter was accidentally sent twice this week. We apologize for the error. Here is the newsletter that should have been sent yesterday afternoon.

Among the things we learned in the pandemic was how much it costs in time and money to commute to work.

Money saved through remote work has contributed to the billions of dollars parked in savings accounts right now, while time saved has improved family life and lowered stress levels associated with traffic and transit that doesn’t run on time.

The return to work is the topic of Episode One of the fifth season of our Stress Test personal finance podcast for Gen Z and millennials. We started the podcast just as the pandemic began – that’s where the term Stress Test comes from.

The pandemic has ebbed and flowed since then, but the stress remains. Most recently, it’s found in households where one or more people must transition from the comfort and convenience of remote work to office life

There can’t be a household in Canada that hasn’t already felt staggered by inflation’s effect on at least one aspect of daily life. The return to work doubles down on this inflation exposure by increasing the amount of driving, the number of takeout meals, the amount of clothing purchased and dry cleaned. If you last commuted by car in early 2020, you’ll find today’s gasoline prices about 38 per cent higher on a national average basis.

In our podcast episode on the return to work, we cover all the costs commuters must reacquaint themselves with, and we hear about how young adults are adapting to the return to work. Some are taking advantage of the worker shortage in some areas of the economy to negotiate flexibility in their work-life balance that would have been unimaginable in pre-COVID days.

Worker empowerment is one of the most surprising economic effects of the pandemic. Take advantage of it to ease the cost of the return to work.

Q&A

Q: I want to simplify my financial life and I’m seriously looking at buying an asset allocation ETF like the BMO Balanced ETF (ZBAL) or the Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (VGRO). If I buy ZBAL or VGRO in my nonregistered account, they contain a Canadian component. My question: How will that purchase affect the dividend tax credit for Canadian stocks?

A: Let’s use ZBAL as an example. This ETF offers a balanced portfolio with 60 per cent of its assets in stocks and 40 per cent in bonds. Canadian stocks account for about 17 per cent of the total portfolio. On the BMO ETFs website, the fund profile for ZBAL shows that a total of $1.15 per unit was distributed to shareholders last year, 13.7 cents of which was considered eligible dividends and thus eligible for the dividend tax credit.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

