With a variable-rate mortgage, your cost of borrowing is likely to rise a bit more, plateau and then edge lower as the Bank of Canada adjusts rates back to more normal levels.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

High interest rates require us to take a fresh look at the long-running debate over whether it’s a smarter financial move to invest or pay down your mortgage.

When interest rates were low, investing was an easy choice. Pay down a mortgage at 2 to 3 per cent or invest in a Canadian stock market that has produced an average annual total return – dividends and share price gains – of 7.3 per cent over the past decade.

Now, we have mortgages at 5 to 6 per cent, and the S&P/TSX composite index is off about 10 per cent on a year-to-date basis. Mortgage paydown for the win, right?

If you’re looking for a guaranteed good outcome, pay down the mortgage. Reducing principal is a great idea with mortgage rates at today’s elevated levels. This is particularly true if you have a mortgage that will renew at a much higher rate in the next 12 months.

There is an argument for investing over the mortgage paydown, though. Stocks could fall further from current levels, possibly a lot more. But the S&P/TSX index was down about 18 per cent from its year-to-date peak as of early this week, which is a substantial amount. You’re buying stocks at marked-down levels today, which means you’re well positioned for gains over the next five to 10 years.

With a variable-rate mortgage, your cost of borrowing is likely to rise a bit more, plateau and then edge lower as the Bank of Canada adjusts rates back to more normal levels. As the next five years roll out, it’s going to be progressively easier for your investments to produce average annual returns above the rate on your mortgage.

It’s harder to make the case for investing if you have a five-year fixed-rate mortgage because your investment returns will have to clear a hurdle of, let’s say, 6 per cent after fees on an average annual basis over a span of five years. Doable, but by no means a done deal.

Now for a practical take on this question: There’s more financial stress in our lives than we’re used to because of inflation, rising interest rates, falling house prices and disappointing investment returns. Paying down a mortgage is a way to reduce stress. Investing in choppy stock markets is not.

