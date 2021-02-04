It’s time to start shaping your post-pandemic financial future

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Register
AdChoices
Carrick on Money

It’s time to start shaping your post-pandemic financial future

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

We always knew this winter was going to be a grind, even before COVID-19 vaccinations bogged down and some provinces had to get tougher with rules for physical distancing. But we’re now into February, which means spring, and its promise of renewal, are not far off.

Maybe you’re not feeling it yet, but we’re coming to a point where we need to start looking ahead to post-pandemic life. For some of us, this will mean finding our financial footing again after losing jobs or income. For the fortunate ones, there’s the question of how best to use the billions of dollars saved since last March as a result of staying home.

Our Pandemic Power Savings Tool can help you find out how much you’ve been saving as a result of physical distancing. It also shows how your money could grow if you invested it or put it into savings. With stock markets flying high, investing looks tempting. Just remember that stock markets can be unpredictable and that you should generally have a 10-year horizon when putting money into stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

Debt reduction is a slam-dunk use of your pandemic savings if you have a credit-card balance, a loan, a credit line or any form of debt with a middling or high interest rate. Let’s use 5 per cent and higher as a rough guideline.

Other thoughts:

  • Top up your Plan B Fund, which would help cover expenses if something happens to your job or your income in the pandemic or future catastrophes; ideally, you’d have enough run your household for a few months.
  • Treat yourself to something that will add to your quality of life, like a post-pandemic vacation with your loved ones.
  • Finally, in this video I discuss how you put your COVID-19 savings to work helping those who have been financially hit by in the pandemic, including giving to local charities.
Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Ten retirement challenges for women

This is a good list in that it goes beyond the obvious factors – women live longer and often make less money than men. Example: Women have a greater likelihood of having to take on caretaker duties for an aged parent.

The rise of the reverse mortgage

Reverse mortgages have been gaining popularity in the pandemic for a bunch of reasons. Borrowing against your home equity (and not repaying anything until you sell your house) is a way to stay in your home as you age rather than moving to a retirement or long-term care home. Reverse mortgages can also be a source of money for parents who want to help their adult children. Here’s my latest column on reverse mortgages.

A deep dive into online brokerage rankings

The website Sparx Trading has done an in-depth analysis of my latest ranking of online brokers, including some thoughts on the data about slow response times to client phone calls.

History’s most bizarre taxes

A fun look through history at stuff that was taxed, including beards and windows. In the late 1600s, more windows in your home suggested wealth.

Story continues below advertisement

Ask Rob

Q: How do ‘no-fee’ stock-trading sites make money for themselves?

A: Trading apps and websites that charge no commissions to buy and sell stocks have been in the news a lot lately because they’ve played a part in the rise of GameStop and other stocks that small investors are buying. Wealthsimple Trade makes money with a 1.5 per cent conversion fee when clients exchange their Canadian dollars into U.S. currency to buy U.S.-listed stocks and vice versa. Robinhood, the big U.S. commission-free stock-trading app, makes money through what’s known in the brokerage world as payment for order flow. This means it gets compensated for sending client trades to various market players for execution. Other revenue sources include interest charged when clients borrow money to trade on margin. Wealthsimple Trade says it does not make money by selling its order flow.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Today’s financial tool

I know how (rightly) concerned people are about the security of online banking and investing. To help ease your mind, check out these five cybersecurity tips.

The money-free zone

An uplifting song to help get you through the depths of February – the 70s-era PP Arnold cover of Brand New Day, originally by Van Morrison. Ms. Arnold had a record out in 2019 with a song I really like called Baby Blue.

In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance-related stories

  • Young reader asks: I was on CERB in 2020. Should I still invest in my RRSP?
  • Demand for new and used cars surging as COVID-19 changes how we live and work
  • Gordon Pape: Four ETFs for confused investors (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)
More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Story continues below advertisement

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick:

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies