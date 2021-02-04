It’s time to start shaping your post-pandemic financial future

We always knew this winter was going to be a grind, even before COVID-19 vaccinations bogged down and some provinces had to get tougher with rules for physical distancing. But we’re now into February, which means spring, and its promise of renewal, are not far off.
Maybe you’re not feeling it yet, but we’re coming to a point where we need to start looking ahead to post-pandemic life. For some of us, this will mean finding our financial footing again after losing jobs or income. For the fortunate ones, there’s the question of how best to use the billions of dollars saved since last March as a result of staying home.
Our Pandemic Power Savings Tool can help you find out how much you’ve been saving as a result of physical distancing. It also shows how your money could grow if you invested it or put it into savings. With stock markets flying high, investing looks tempting. Just remember that stock markets can be unpredictable and that you should generally have a 10-year horizon when putting money into stocks.
Debt reduction is a slam-dunk use of your pandemic savings if you have a credit-card balance, a loan, a credit line or any form of debt with a middling or high interest rate. Let’s use 5 per cent and higher as a rough guideline.
Other thoughts:
- Top up your Plan B Fund, which would help cover expenses if something happens to your job or your income in the pandemic or future catastrophes; ideally, you’d have enough run your household for a few months.
- Treat yourself to something that will add to your quality of life, like a post-pandemic vacation with your loved ones.
- Finally, in this video I discuss how you put your COVID-19 savings to work helping those who have been financially hit by in the pandemic, including giving to local charities.
Rob’s personal finance reading list
Ten retirement challenges for women
This is a good list in that it goes beyond the obvious factors – women live longer and often make less money than men. Example: Women have a greater likelihood of having to take on caretaker duties for an aged parent.
The rise of the reverse mortgage
Reverse mortgages have been gaining popularity in the pandemic for a bunch of reasons. Borrowing against your home equity (and not repaying anything until you sell your house) is a way to stay in your home as you age rather than moving to a retirement or long-term care home. Reverse mortgages can also be a source of money for parents who want to help their adult children. Here’s my latest column on reverse mortgages.
A deep dive into online brokerage rankings
The website Sparx Trading has done an in-depth analysis of my latest ranking of online brokers, including some thoughts on the data about slow response times to client phone calls.
History’s most bizarre taxes
A fun look through history at stuff that was taxed, including beards and windows. In the late 1600s, more windows in your home suggested wealth.
Ask Rob
Q: How do ‘no-fee’ stock-trading sites make money for themselves?
A: Trading apps and websites that charge no commissions to buy and sell stocks have been in the news a lot lately because they’ve played a part in the rise of GameStop and other stocks that small investors are buying. Wealthsimple Trade makes money with a 1.5 per cent conversion fee when clients exchange their Canadian dollars into U.S. currency to buy U.S.-listed stocks and vice versa. Robinhood, the big U.S. commission-free stock-trading app, makes money through what’s known in the brokerage world as payment for order flow. This means it gets compensated for sending client trades to various market players for execution. Other revenue sources include interest charged when clients borrow money to trade on margin. Wealthsimple Trade says it does not make money by selling its order flow.
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.
Today’s financial tool
I know how (rightly) concerned people are about the security of online banking and investing. To help ease your mind, check out these five cybersecurity tips.
The money-free zone
An uplifting song to help get you through the depths of February – the 70s-era PP Arnold cover of Brand New Day, originally by Van Morrison. Ms. Arnold had a record out in 2019 with a song I really like called Baby Blue.
Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
