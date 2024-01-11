A TikTok personal finance guy named Lukas Battle has done the seemingly impossible – he’s made it cool for people to say no to spending.

In a recent video, Mr. Battle talks about a trend called loud budgeting. The point is to frame the idea of not spending money as a bold personal choice. “It’s not, ‘I don’t have enough,’” Mr. Battle explains. “It’s, ‘I don’t want to spend.’”

In our always-connected world, it’s hard to avoid messaging that spending money brings a sense of belonging and happiness. Declining an invitation for a night out or a trip can make you feel like an outsider. Not buying something can make you feel deprived.

Loud budgeting empowers people who want to say no to spending, and it solves the problem of how to phrase things when you’re declining an invitation. Just say, “have you heard of loud budgeting? That’s what I’m doing this year.”

In his video, Battle says loud budgeting is also a way to push back against corporations that have been jacking up prices in the past couple of years. He’s right on that. If you want to do something to help cool inflation, try to buy less of the stuff that keeps soaring in price.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Top 10 retirement planning mistakes

Results of a survey of 2,700 financial professionals around the world about the most common errors people make in retirement planning. The second-ranked mistake jumps out – underestimating how long you will live. In my experience, people think their biggest risk is dying young.

The $0 fun budget

A smart take on financial new year’s resolutions. They’re bound to fail if they depend on factors like zero spending on fun stuff.

How to afford the move to a more affordable city

Tips on moving across the country for more affordable housing or a better job. I like this idea: Spend some time “test living” in the new city you’re targeting.

Vacation inflation

Advice for how to get back on track if you overspend on vacation, a problem that has to be increasing as a result of the surge in travel costs in the past few years.

Ask Rob

Q: What is the best way to shop and compare insurance for car, house, motorcycle, snowmobile?

A: I’m going to bring Dr. Google in on this one. A simple search along the lines of “insurance quotes for snowmobiles” will produce a list of insurers offering quotes for their own coverage and financial websites offering quotes from multiple insurers. Websites offering multiple quotes should not be treated as if they are surveying the entire market – some carry quotes for only a limited number of insurers. While it’s time consuming, I suggest you get at least half a dozen or more online quotes. Premiums vary widely.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Tools, Explainers, Guides and Charts

A customer-focused look at the big banks and what differentiates them from each other.

The Money-Free Zone

TVO’s Steve Paikin writes an appreciation of a great Toronto Maple Leaf – Ron Ellis, a winger who was a favourite of mine when I started following the Leafs as a kid. Auston Matthews is about to pass Ellis in fourth spot on the list of all-time Leafs goal scorers.

Watch this

A consumer insolvency expert offers tips for couples on helping each other pay off debt.

On social media

David Chilton, author of The Wealthy Barber, says on X that he is considering an update to his personal finance classic book. My reply: Do it.

