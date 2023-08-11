Open this photo in gallery: Matty Matheson spent the summer of Grade 11 washing dishes at a restaurant in Crystal Beach, Ont.Aaron Wynia/Handout

Where else would Canada’s most famous chef and restaurateur Matty Matheson begin but as a lowly back-of-house dishwasher? The Prime Seafood Palace executive chef turned TV personality and actor – catch him on Hulu’s The Bear, an almost stressfully realistic portrayal of kitchen life – tells us about the pot-scrubbing rite-of-passage of every chef worth their salt.

Shout out to my buddy Danny, a.k.a. DJ Shove, who was my childhood best friend. He called in sick one day and asked if I’d take his dishwashing shift. This was in Crystal Beach, Ont., in the nineties, and I lived in Fort Erie, so I had to ride my BMX like 15 kilometres through backwoods to show up at this restaurant called the Pines. Danny hadn’t even told them he wasn’t coming in, so I just showed up at the back door and said, “I’m covering for Danny. Do you pay cash?”

I ended up taking Danny’s job and working there for the rest of the summer. This must have been Grade 11, I think, because I wasn’t planning ahead much and was just trying to get enough money for a case of beer to drink in the woods. I’d be riding around these country roads without street lights late at night. You’d ride past Old Man McFarlane’s house and he’d be drunk on his front porch.

I was headed to Humber College for culinary school soon, and this place was supposed to be “fine dining.” Looking back, it was green salads with a pepper and a tomato served on the side of a Salisbury steak. Describing it now, I can literally still smell it. I can feel the small, hot kitchen with big sweaty men grilling ribs. I remember the flapping back door with hanging fly tape.

It was a three-person kitchen – a chef, this other guy named Smitty and me. I knew Smitty from around; he was Danny’s older brother’s best friend. I loved Smitty, and wanted to do a good job for him, but I was young and stupid and so not any good at dishwashing. But nobody trained me to do it properly either, which I see now happens all the time. Some guy shows up to wash dishes with no idea and no experience, it’s a nightmare. I have empathy for that kid now, standing there sweating in the steam.

I don’t think I had a twinkle in my eye or anything, but definitely I was looking over at the chef thinking, It’d be a lot cooler to be charbroiling the ribs. The way the staff moved all over the room looked a lot more exciting than standing there, washing pots and pans. We were only open for dinner, so I’d start at about 3 and work till closing around 10. Whenever I arrived, there’d already be a giant pile of dishes waiting for me. I couldn’t even get through those by the time it got busy and there’d be tons more, so I was just in the weeds the whole time.

I learned that it’s very difficult to be a good dishwasher. You need to be able to control that amount of dishes, which is more than just washing dishes, but running up and downstairs to put them away. You’ll end up helping with putting away orders and produce too. You’ll be cleaning up garbage all the time. There’s a lot involved.

I’ve washed a lot of dishes in my life, that’s for sure. I don’t think I was giving it my all that summer, at this job or anything else in the high-school days, so eventually I got fired. Smitty took me aside and said, “Hey, we’re good now, and we’ve got this other guy, thanks for trying.” It was an easy firing, and I didn’t really care anyhow.

The job was like a flash in the pan, one of those things that I went in, did the work and got out. It didn’t matter much at the time. I don’t have a great lesson except dishwashing is hard as heck. It’s very difficult and demanding, but it’s fundamental to the success of any restaurant. In my restaurants, the dishwashers aren’t treated better or worse than anyone else. When the chefs sit down, the dishwashers sit down too. We’re all one in the same.

