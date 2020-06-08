Mixed signals? A Canadian bank offers a record breaking low fixed mortgage rate just as CMHC tightens lending rules

Last week was puzzling if you’re a prospective home buyer with only 5 or 10 per cent down.

You had Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) telling you it’s so risky out there that they have to make it harder for people to get a default insured mortgage.

Meanwhile, you had a Canadian bank dropping its insured five-year fixed rate below 2 per cent, for the first time in history.

Could it be the best time ever, or worst time, to get a default insured mortgage? I’ll let you know in a couple of years.

In the meantime, here’s what’s staring insured borrowers in the face today.

1.99% has officially arrived

On Friday, HSBC became the first Canadian bank to widely advertise 1.99% on a 5-year fixed mortgage. This deal applies to default-insured purchases and switches (when you moved a standard mortgage to a new lender) only. You’ll pay roughly 2.29% or more if you need an uninsured 5-year fixed.

Realtors are hoping sub-2 per cent rates will get their phones ringing. At the very least, 1.99% will entrench the 5-year fixed as Canada’s most popular term. Already, no less than 96.6 percent of CMHC-insured mortgages last quarter had a fixed rate.

From an interest cost standpoint, 1.99% is spectacular. How good? Well just two months ago some banks were advertising 2.99% and higher. Compared to 2.99%, a 1.99% rate saves you $149 a month, $14,074 of interest over five years and $44,787 of interest over a 25-year amortization.

In days gone by, a rate this smokin’ would have sparked a mini-cattle rush into real estate. Remember when the Finance Minister blamed BMO for inflaming housing with its 2.99% rate in 2013?

These days, headline-making rates won’t bring buyers adrenaline to a boil like they used to, for three reasons:

1) Housing Jeopardy

Home values face unquantifiable risk in the fall if: (A) mortgage deferrals end as scheduled, (B) government income assistance (e.g. Canada Emergency Response Benefit) terminate as planned, (C) immigration takes longer than expected to ramp back up; and (D) high unemployment and underemployment persists for hundreds of thousands of Canadians.

Supply is tight and that helped prices hold up last month in places like Toronto and Ottawa. Nonetheless, you’re going to have people who refuse to risk a capital loss on their home to save interest on a mortgage.

2) Sticky Stress Test

When 5-year rates broke below the last nice round number (3 per cent) in 2013, Canada didn’t have a “mortgage stress test” based on arbitrarily high rates. Today we do. If you want that 1.99% steal of a rate, you must prove you can afford a payment based on the government chosen threshold: 4.94% — a number almost three percentage points higher than your true rate.

On top of that, the government shelved its proposal to let the stress test adjust to market rates. So despite 5-year fixed rates dropping 140 basis points since December, the stress test rate is only down a measly 25 basis points. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.)

That means a smaller share of potential buyers can enjoy Canada’s lowest 5-year fixed rates than virtually ever before.

3) CMHC Draining the Punch Bowl

CMHC spooked the market last week by tightening credit, something that typically makes recessions worse.

Starting July 1, if you want to get an insured mortgage from Canada’s housing agency, your:

· Maximum ratio of housing costs to gross income must now be four percentage points less (35 per cent).

· Maximum ratio of total monthly obligations to gross income must now be two percentage points less (42 per cent).

· Minimum credit score must be 80 points higher (at least one borrower on the application must now have a 680-plus score).

· Down payment must not be from unsecured borrower sources (like unsecured lines of credit, unsecured loans or, God forbid, a credit card)

These measures could shave up to 11 per cent off an insured borrower’s maximum possible purchase price.

CMHC’s move is more symbolic than game changing, however. That’s because private insurers, Genworth Canada and Canada Guaranty, aren’t expected to follow its lead on debt ratio tightening. Their data suggest CMHC is overstating the risk of those loans.

Private insurers might very well increase their credit scores and limit certain borrowed down payments, however. That would stabilize the market and reduce government housing exposure.

All in all, this means only a small single-digit percentage of insured borrowers will no longer qualify for a mortgage.

Should You Take the Plunge on 1.99%?

Despite that a temporary scarcity of listings are keeping home prices afloat, housing risk is the highest its been in years. But waiting for homes to go on sale hasn’t worked well in the past.

That said, would I dive in with just 5 per cent down right now? Nope.

But everyone’s needs are different. If you’ve got strong stable work, fallback assets if you lose your job, a reasonable debt load and can handle the risk of lower home prices, home ownership might be right for you, despite the price risk.

For those well-qualfied buyers who want a big bank 5-year fixed, 1.99% is closer to free money than we’ve ever been. So, from solely an interest cost perspective, it’s one of the best times ever to get an insured mortgage.

Robert McLister is a mortgage planner at intelliMortgage and founder of RateSpy.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @RateSpy.