More Canadians are signing marriage contracts before tying the knot

Prenuptial agreements have long been used by couples tying the knot for the first time when there’s wealth or a business involved, but they’re becoming increasingly popular among millennials marrying later in life and people entering their second marriages.

Family lawyers say they’ve seen an increase in requests for these marriage contracts and their common-law equivalents – cohabitation agreements – in recent years.

While there’s no available data on how many Canadians are signing marriage contracts, a September, 2023, Harris Poll survey for U.S. news site Axios found 50 per cent of U.S. adults at least somewhat supported the use of pre-nuptial agreements, and one in five married couples had signed one. Forty-seven per cent of millennial respondents who were engaged or have been married said they entered a pre-nup, and 41 per cent of Gen Z engaged or married respondents said the same.

“It’s becoming increasingly popular for people to enter into different kinds of agreements, and I think it reflects a change in the ages people are when they get married and their circumstances when they get married,” said Hilary Jenkins, a family lawyer with McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP in London, Ont. Earlier in her career, Ms. Jenkins said she typically only worked on marriage contracts for people who owned farms or were owners of a family business.

She said clients entering their second marriages, after having gone through the separation and asset-division process for their first relationship, have also partly driven the trend.

Aaron Franks, a partner at Toronto family law firm Epstein Cole who said marriage contracts make up a “material part of our practice,” said he has occasionally seen clients looking to protect their personal cryptocurrency assets in a marriage contract.

Marriage contracts set out specific rules governing the division of assets and other rights should a couple divorce, rather than leaving that process to provincial family law. Couples can carve out certain assets as being separate from matrimonial property – such as a home that one partner purchased on their own, or a family trust they’ll inherit from.

Co-habitation agreements, meanwhile, are for couples who have chosen to live together but are not married, and Ms. Jenkins said they can include language around the intent to marry in the future and, if so, for the agreement to roll into a marriage contract.

Mr. Franks recommended that couples who plan to sign a contract do so well before the wedding.

“It’s not something we like to see signed really close to the wedding,” he said, as that opens up the possibility of duress being involved. “But second of all, especially if we’re talking about young people getting married for the first time, we don’t want the weeks leading up to their wedding to be worried about negotiating a contract; we want them to be worried about flowers and caterers and things like that.”

Here are three things you should know about marriage contracts and cohabitation agreements.

They’re generally upheld by courts

While Mr. Franks noted that “improperly done” marriage contracts can be overturned by courts, on the whole these agreements are upheld.

Ms. Jenkins said this is often even the case when a couple elects to include clauses that would not typically be enforceable by a court, such as explicitly choosing to not to treat the matrimonial home as shared property and giving one party the first right of refusal to purchase their spouse’s interest in it. “Courts are reluctant to go beyond what’s in an agreement. You want to respect the autonomy of adults,” she said.

However, she noted there are some areas where parties can’t get around provincial family law. A waiver of child support rights in particular would not be upheld, she said.

Courts may choose not to uphold a contract if one party didn’t provide proper financial disclosure, if one party didn’t entirely understand what they were agreeing to and if there was a power imbalance.

Some provinces also require both parties to have obtained independent legal advice for a contract to be valid, Mr. Franks added.

Co-habitation agreements a way to opt in to equalization

Unlike married couples, common-law couples in most provinces aren’t entitled to equalization of family property at the end of a relationship, though British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories have expanded introduced these rights. Equalization, which is determined based on a couple’s date of separation, entitles each partner to one-half of the value of accumulated family property.

“There’s a fair amount of confusion as to what common-law spouses versus married spouses are entitled to, and very often parties will assume that as a common-law spouse they’re entitled to the same thing as a married spouse,” Mr. Franks said.

In 2013, the Supreme Court of Canada issued a ruling on a case from Quebec that challenged the constitutionality of differentiating between married and common-law spouses with regard to property division and right to spousal support.

Five of nine judges ruled in a majority opinion that while the different treatment of common-law couples violates Charter equality rights, that violation is allowed under the section of the Charter that allows for “reasonable limits” on such rights, to ensure Canadians have freedom to structure their relationships how they see fit.

Four judges wrote in a minority opinion that the distinction preserves the freedom of common-law couples, and that they can choose to enter cohabitation agreements as a way to afford themselves right to equalization.

“[Couples] can say ‘the law shall treat us as if we’re married,’” Mr. Franks said. But he noted “a lot of people question whether or not that’s realistic, and whether or not people really opt in.”

You can waive spousal support – but you probably shouldn’t

It is possible to waive a right to spousal support in the contract, but that’s something Ms. Jenkins said she strongly advises against.

“I’ve certainly had a number of clients who feel a lot of pressure about entering into agreements, and the big piece I typically see there being … additional pressure is around issues of spousal support,” she said. “When I have clients who are younger, particularly if they think they want to have children, I typically advise you are likely not going to want to waive spousal support.”

Ms. Jenkins said some younger couples she’s worked with have put in a waiver of their entitlement to spousal support that is conditional on them being childless and still working at the time they leave the marriage, with an agreement to revisit the clause in the event the situation changes.

