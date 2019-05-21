 Skip to main content

Household Finances Mortgage rates, condos and downsizing: Listen to our first Carrick Talks Money call

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Mortgage rates, condos and downsizing: Listen to our first Carrick Talks Money call

For Subscribers
Comments

Welcome to Carrick Talks Money, our new monthly call-in series for Globe and Mail subscribers. Our first call took place last week, on the topic of housing. Globe Investor columnist Rob Carrick and Personal Finance editor Roma Luciw fielded subscriber questions and discussed a range of topics, including mortgage rates, affordability, condos, downsizing and the buy versus rent debate. If you missed it, you can listen to the call by clicking on the link below.

Our next call-in will take place on Tuesday June 11, from 12 p.m. (ET) to 12:45 p.m. The topic will be how young adults can find their financial footing. Check the Member Benefits page to register and send in your questions ahead of time.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter