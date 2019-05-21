Mortgage rates, condos and downsizing: Listen to our first Carrick Talks Money call

Welcome to Carrick Talks Money, our new monthly call-in series for Globe and Mail subscribers. Our first call took place last week, on the topic of housing. Globe Investor columnist Rob Carrick and Personal Finance editor Roma Luciw fielded subscriber questions and discussed a range of topics, including mortgage rates, affordability, condos, downsizing and the buy versus rent debate. If you missed it, you can listen to the call by clicking on the link below.
Our next call-in will take place on Tuesday June 11, from 12 p.m. (ET) to 12:45 p.m. The topic will be how young adults can find their financial footing. Check the Member Benefits page to register and send in your questions ahead of time.