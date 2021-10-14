 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Household Finances

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Mortgage rundown: Inflation is a bigger risk than the Bank of Canada thought. Why mortgage shoppers should care

Robert McLister
Robert McLister
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in an event in Ottawa on Oct. 7. It’s no coincidence that Mr. Macklem admitted last week that inflation drivers 'could be more persistent than we previously thought.'

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Welcome to the latest edition of Mortgage Rundown, a quick take on Canada’s home financing landscape from mortgage strategist Robert McLister. Read the previous rundown here.

Prices are surging for all kinds for goods and services and that’s a problem. But the more salient problem for mortgage borrowers is that people think prices will keep surging.

Surveys continue to show inflation expectations near multidecade highs. Some are at record highs, including a just-released survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. This all comes as North America grapples with an economic supply shock, unlike anything seen since the 1970s.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s no coincidence that Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem admitted last week that inflation drivers “could be more persistent than we previously thought.” That’s about as alarming a statement as you’ll get from a central bank that is watching price pressures mount.

This all presents a future pocketbook problem for mortgagors, given inflation expectations are the single most important driver of interest rates. Hot inflation won’t last forever but the risk of above-normal inflation persisting longer is clearly higher than it was when our central bank first predicted that inflation would be “transitory.”

If consumers stop buying the bank’s “transitory inflation” story, Mr. Macklem and company have a problem. The BoC would potentially need to increase rates faster and more vigorously to counter those expectations.

‘Rate hike insurance’ remains cheap

Five-year government bond yields, which lead most fixed mortgage rates, peaked above 1.30 per cent on Wednesday, the highest since February, 2020.

Against a hotter-than-expected inflation backdrop, the appeal of floating mortgage rates dims. The value zone for risk-averse borrowers is, and has been, the “insurance” of a five-year fixed. That’s particularly true for those choosing a lender with reasonable prepayment penalties.

The lowest widely available five-year fixed rates are now at 2.09 per cent or less. That’s up about five basis points since my last report two weeks ago. (There are 100 basis points in a percentage point.) Rates like 2.09 per cent are a vanishing breed with bond yields at 20-month highs.

Here’s a look at the field of leading national mortgage providers, as of Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Lowest nationally advertised mortgage rates

TermInsuredProviderUninsuredProvider
1-year fixed1.79%True North2.09%Motusbank
2-year fixed1.49%True North1.78%Tangerine
3-year fixed1.59%Tangerine1.89%Tangerine
4-year fixed1.89%Nesto2.04%Tangerine
5-year fixed1.94%Nesto2.09%Scotia eHOME
10-year fixed2.69%Nesto2.94%HSBC
5-year variable0.99%HSBC1.29%Scotia eHOME
HELOCn/a2.35%Tangerine

Source: Robert McLister

HELOC = home equity line of credit. Data as of Oct. 13

Rates shown in the accompanying table are from providers that lend in at least nine provinces and advertise rates on their websites. Insured rates apply to those buying with less than a 20 per cent down payment, or those switching a pre-existing insured mortgage to a new lender.

Bank of Nova Scotia, which also owns Tangerine, dominates the uninsured rate market. One must wonder what the other big banks have planned to counter Scotiabank’s aggressiveness. Without something up their sleeves, the others risk ceding a material amount of market share, particularly since Scotia/Tangerine mortgages boast above-average flexibility relative to most competitors.

As usual, online mortgage brokers rule the default insured rate market. Insured broker rates remain at least five to 15 basis points lower than discounted big bank rates.

Similar to what I wrote last week, rate simulations show that uninsured five-year fixed rates at/below 2.09 per cent still outperform variable rates on paper. That assumes you hold the mortgage for five years, which many don’t.

This and that:

  • Canada’s bond market continues to price in three Bank of Canada rate hikes next year and about six hikes (150 basis points total) in the next 36 months. That’s according to implied policy rates tracked by Bloomberg.
  • Borrowers who can’t make up their mind between fixed and variable can always choose both. They just need a lender that supports “hybrid” mortgages. Scotia eHOME leads nationally in that department with an effective rate of just 1.69 per cent on a half-five year fixed/half-variable mortgage.
  • The next rate-setting announcement for the minimum qualifying rate, or MQR, is slated for December, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. With rates on the rise and inflation expectations becoming at least partly unanchored, OSFI could potentially bump up the MQR to protect the financial system from overleveraged borrowers. OSFI’s MQR serves as the minimum rate that most new uninsured mortgage borrowers must prove they can afford. “As for the MQR for insured mortgages, it continues to be the purview of the Department of Finance,” OSFI says.
  • Mortgage volumes rocketed almost 44 per cent in the first half of this year, “fuelled by a rise in demand for homes” and “low interest rates,” TransUnion says. Among Gen Z borrowers, mortgage originations posted astonishing growth, almost doubling year-over-year. Don’t bet on the mortgage binge continuing at this pace in 2022.

Robert McLister is an interest rate analyst, mortgage planner and contributing writer for The Globe and Mail. You can follow him on Twitter at @RobMcLister.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies