“A few weeks ago, she arrived to a viewing with nearly 25 people waiting outside the place. When the crowd learned they’d be shown the apartment in small groups, some began fighting to get ahead. The others swapped war stories. One young woman carrying a laminated calling card said she’d been on the hunt for three months. By the time she arrived to one viewing, the woman said, the listing price had suddenly jumped by $300.”

“Aaron Yen is paying more than ever for his Vancouver restaurant meals this summer. “You could probably get White Spot burger pre-COVID for around $10 to $12,” said the 27-year-old. “Now it’s around $15 to $16.”

He is seeing changes at upscale eateries too. There are far more tasting menus – such as omakase, sushi prepared one piece at a time – which of course cost more than the average meal.

Mr. Yen estimates he’s spending $200 to $250 a week on eating out, up from a pre-pandemic level of $100 to $150.

“During a recent weekend stay at a Super 8 hotel in Ajax, Ont., for example, Tanya Leafloor of Ottawa said she paid $325 a night only to find there was no daily housekeeping, and the gym and the pool were both closed.

“I chose the hotel because I wanted to be able to use the hot tub,” said Ms. Leafloor, who accompanied her daughter to a lacrosse tournament and thought a warm plunge would help relieve sore muscles.

“It’s hard to say when prices for meat or grain products will cool off, said Simon Somogyi, a business of food professor at Guelph University. Fortunately, some relief could soon be found in the produce department, as the domestic harvest reaches grocery shelves and Canadians rely less on imported fruits and vegetables.”

“Investors should be careful what they wish for. Soaring inflation in 2021 was accompanied by surging stock prices. It’s entirely possible that fading inflation in 2022 will go hand in hand with falling stock prices.”

With the inflation rate higher than it’s been in decades, how concerned should you be? And what can you do to combat the rising costs? We hear from two millennials – a Torontonian hit by soaring food prices and a new homeowner in Calgary – to learn where Canadians are feeling the pinch and how they’re adapting.

