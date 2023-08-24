A dad recently got in touch to ask for some thoughts on how his adult son could find a financial planner.
“My advice is to steer clear of advisers pushing company products,” the dad wrote. “But I also read of financial planners being charged with Ponzi schemes. Surely there must be ways to find reliable, honest planners.”
There are definitely ways to find a reputable planner, but there’s a bigger issue that must be addressed first. It’s the term financial planning itself. Some financial planners provide only guidance, without selling investment products or investment advice. They charge an hourly or flat rate and can provide services ranging from a comprehensive full plan to a consultation on a specific question like the affordability of buying a home or readiness to retire.
The term financial planner can also include people who sell investments and investment advice as well as some degree of planning. The question I throw out to this dad and his son is whether they want a planner who focuses on financial guidance, or someone who also sells and manages investments.
Fee-for-service planners – the ones who focus on planning and charge an hourly or flat rate – are coming into their own in the Canadian market. Some have flexible rates that can accommodate young clients, while others focus more on the medium to higher net worth market. Planners who sell and manage investments are typically paid through fees and commissions. A typical fee would be 1.5 per cent of the value of your investments, with the money taken out of your investment account. Fees on investment products would be extra.
With a fee-for-service planner, your big risk is weak skills or incompetence. You minimize that risk by ensuring the planner has accreditation like the Certified Financial Planner, or CFP; the Registered Financial Planner, or RFP; or, the Personal Financial Planner, or PFP.
With all types of planners, you can check for a disciplinary history. But the real test is how the planner comes across in an introductory interview. You ideally want someone who emphasizes planning more than investments and who asks lots of questions about your current financial position and your goals. Financial plans drive the choice of investment – putting investments first is a turnoff.
Some tools for finding a reputable planner:
- As a starting point, consult a directory of planners and money coaches, and a list of planners who work on a fee-for-service basis.
- Google a planner to get a sense of how they operate by looking at their website, LinkedIn page and social media posts.
- Check the disciplinary history of CFPs using FP Canada’s Find A Planner search tool.
- Dig deeper by consulting this national database of individuals and companies disciplined by provincial securities regulators and other bodies.
Rob’s personal finance reading list
Hello, 6 per cent
The latest Savers Roundup from HighInterestSavings.ca includes a mention of a rate teaser from an online bank offering 6 per cent for the first five months on a savings account. Another example of how high rates are delivering the best returns in decades for savers. By the way, rate teasers can lull you into thinking you’re getting better returns than you actually are. Getting 6 per cent for five months is great, but what about the other seven months of the year?
A Loblaws vs. Costco smackdown
A comparison of prices on a variety of grocery items, including bread, eggs, yogurt and toilet paper. The conclusion is interesting because it considers both price and the quantity you’re getting for the buck. Now, for a Costo vs Walmart comparison.
Adolescent behaviour
Gen Z and millennials are reaching life’s milestones at a later age than previous generations, which strikes me as fine because lifespans are increasing. But an argument is made here that there is something more going on – an “extended adolescence” in which young adults are encouraged in their spending to prioritize themselves and their needs.
Canada’s ETF innovations
The U.S. market for exchange-traded funds is vastly larger than ours, but Canadian ETF companies have been innovators. Here are three examples.
Ask Rob
Q: The government is allowing greedflation and the Bank of Canada is penalizing mortgage holders and borrowers in general, who are frequently the most vulnerable. Why can’t this be stopped?
A: I have also wondered if companies are using inflation as a smokescreen for raising prices to juice profits. But the Bank of Canada recently issued a paper saying that growth in price markups has not been a noteworthy contributor to rising prices. The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates to cool inflation, which is absolutely toxic to an economy and cannot be left unchecked. There’s definitely a debate to be had about whether the central bank waited too long to raise rates and thus has to leave borrowing costs higher for longer than it would have otherwise had to. But “stopping” the Bank of Canada would set a bad precedent of interference. The bank is independent of government and other parties, and that’s how it should be.
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.
Today’s financial tool
A primer on disability insurance, which pays out a percentage of your income if you’re unable to work as a result of illness or an accident.
The money-free zone
Barbie and Oppenheimer are both worth seeing, but the movie I’ve enjoyed the most so far this summer is Past Lives, by the Canadian director Celia Song. A quietly beautiful movie about longing, regret and moving forward, built on the story of a young Korean woman who moves with her family to Canada and then on to New York.
ICYMI
- How much does it help to postpone retirement a couple of years?
- Students, don’t take the first credit card offered to you, even if it comes with a freebie
- 8 tax ideas to put money back in the pockets of students
