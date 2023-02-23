I will not insult anyone by saying that cancelling Netflix is a difference-making financial decision.

But we still need to talk about the extra costs that some households face as a result of Netflix’s decision to crack down on password sharing. There may be an opportunity here to rethink enough of your household spending to noticeably lighten the load.

Netflix now charges $7.99 monthly if you want to share your password with someone in another household, say an elderly parent or a child living away at school. You can add up to two people, which would mean an extra $15.98 on top of regular subscription costs that can run as much as $20.99 a month.

I asked on Twitter whether people are cancelling Netflix because of the crackdown on password sharing and a bunch said yes. But it was another type of response that caught my eye. Rather than focusing on costs, some people said they had recently taken a fresh look at Netflix and decided they no longer valued it. “The content has continually declined,” one tweet said. “Now it’s like flipping channels … can’t find anything to watch.”

Like all subscription services, Netflix benefits from client inertia. It’s easier to keep a sub going than evaluate how much use you’re getting from it and then cancel, if that’s what you decide. With its password crackdown, Netflix has provided motivation to break through the inertia.

If you’re riled up about Netflix, channel that energy to all your subscriptions and regular monthly spending on non-essentials. Do a value check – how much enjoyment are you receiving, and how does that compare to the costs? Divide your subs into keepers and rejects, and then block out an hour to go through the mechanics of cancelling the rejects.

Call it a trial separation, if that helps. You can always resubscribe later if you want.

Talking about taxes

Millennials and Gen Z, the Stress Test podcast team wants to hear your questions about taxes for an upcoming Season Seven episode. What would you like to know about the opportunities to save on taxes and maximize benefits? Reply to Stress Test producer Kyle Fulton at kfulton@globeandmail.com. Accountants and tax preparers, tell us the most common tax questions you get from millennials and Gen Z during tax season.

Q: There is often talk about putting money into a registered retirement savings plan, but only taking a certain amount of the deduction from that amount each year, depending on the situation and taxable income. If someone makes a contribution, at say 69, and decides not to claim the entire amount as a deduction before they have to convert their RRSP to a registered retirement income fund, are they able to claim these unused deductions (contributions already made) in future years when they no longer have the RRSP?

A: The answer is yes, says Natasha Knox, a certified financial planner with Alaphia Financial Wellness. “If they have made the contribution in the past, but not used the full deduction, they don’t lose it, and they can deduct even after they’ve turned 71 and had to [conver to a] RRIF,” Ms. Knox said by e-mail.

Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

