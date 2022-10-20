Houses have been expensive in Canada for a decade or more, but low interest rates helped first-time buyers get into the market.

Now, rates are rising and the cost of carrying a mortgage is growing by hundreds of dollars a month for people who got into the housing market in recent years. With inflation rising as well, these young households are in a world of pain they likely never expected. Just 18 months ago, interest rates were still in the basement and inflation just wasn’t a thing.

Young homeowners, help the Globe and Mail personal finance team learn more about what you’re up against. If you bought a home in the past five years and have a mortgage, please take our totally anonymous survey. We’ll report back on what we find.

Canada had high interest rates – much higher than today – in the 1980s and early ‘90s. But the stress and strain of higher borrowing costs arguably hits harder today. The ratio of debt to disposable income has soared in recent decades, a function of both declining borrowing costs and the rise of consumer culture.

Incomes are rising by more than they have in recent years, but not by enough to offset increases in the cost of living. Food and fuel – gasoline and natural gas – are two inflation hot zones right now and add to the pressure on homeowners.

For more than 10 years, the narrative on home ownership was to buy and enjoy the ride as low rates kept your payments manageable and prices rolled ever higher. The economics of home ownership have changed drastically – it’s a story that demands to be told.

Ask Rob

Q: Why does my broker charge a discretionary fee to manage my TFSA when I just own a few dividend stocks?

A: Portfolio management fees ideally buy you not just management of your investments, but some degree of financial planning as well. For higher net worth investors, tax and estate planning advice might be in the mix as well. With a small portfolio of dividend stocks, you may not need much in the way of portfolio management. If you’re not getting additional services like financial planning, then it’s worth thinking about managing your own portfolio through a digital broker.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way.

