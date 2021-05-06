One big bank’s vision of the future: tech, toys, discounts, and a chat with an ‘adviser’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

One big bank’s vision of the future: tech, toys, discounts, and a chat with an ‘adviser’

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

It’s a back-burner question as we wait for the pandemic to end, but what will happen to retail banking in the years ahead?

More than a year of economic lockdowns has shown that almost all the banking you’ll ever need to do can be conducted digitally using either a smartphone, debit card or credit card. If you’re comfortable with digital banking, what’s the appeal of the big banks, their fee-laden account offerings and the strip mall ubiquity of their branches?

Inertia and habit will keep the banks well stocked with customers, but not forever. From the baby boom generation on down, there’s a crowd of people embracing a digital way of banking that can be done for free at quite a few alternative banks and credit unions. Check out the first-quarter numbers for the digital player EQ Bank – a 92-per-cent jump in account openings compared with the same period last year.

Story continues below advertisement

A question for the big banks emerges from all of this: Why should customers deal with them and not their cheaper, more nimble competitors?

Royal Bank of Canada’s answer to that question can be found in the Vantage program it announced last week. Vantage offers discounts to clients on monthly fees for their transactional account (or, if you prefer, chequing account); reward points on debit transactions; savings of 3 cents a litre when you pay for gas at Petro-Canada stations with an RBC debit or credit card; and personalized spending and budgeting insights from a feature in the RBC mobile app called NOMI. There’s also a free set of Apple AirPods if you open an eligible new account.

“As we packaged this together, we said: These are really the things you can only get if you become a client of RBC,” said Neil McLaughlin, group head of personal and commercial banking at RBC.

Some of Vantage is repurposed or tweaked versions of offers RBC made previously to existing clients. What’s novel is that they’re being promoted together as a package that new and existing customers access through a conversation with an RBC staffer.

Yes, RBC’s plan for relevance in a digital world requires you to talk either virtually or in a branch with what the bank itself calls an adviser. “It’s an opportunity to make sure that the client’s needs are well looked after,” said Erica Nielsen, RBC’s senior vice-president of everyday banking and client growth. “This is particularly important as we come through the pandemic.”

There’s a definite trend of big banks differentiating themselves in a world tilted to digital banking by providing advice. Front and centre on the Bank of Nova Scotia website this week was a mention of a service called Scotia Advice+, while Toronto-Dominion Bank highlighted TD Ready Advice.

Be cautious in accepting the title adviser when dealing with these people. RBC refers to them as branch advisers, as distinct from advisers focusing on investments and financial planning. These branch advisers receive training in working with clients, but you shouldn’t expect them to be accredited financial professionals. For that, look to designations such as Certified Financial Planner (CFO), Registered Financial Planner (RFP) or Personal Financial Planner (PFP).

Story continues below advertisement

We all know that conversations with bank employees have a way of leading to pitches for bank products. That’s the point of having those branch advisers – to sell stuff. But, to its credit, RBC has not given its branch staff direct financial incentive to sell credit cards, credit lines, mutual funds and more. These staffers are on salary, with a small variable component to their compensation tied to things such as client satisfaction and teamwork.

“They wouldn’t get a specific increment of compensation for selling a Vantage product,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

One of the most notable things about Vantage is how it offers a path to free, or at least low-cost, banking. Let’s be clear – if you want no-guff, no-fee banking, try an online bank. Yet the big banks pretty much all have something to offer the cost-conscious client.

Some banks do the minimum balance thing – keep at least $3,000 to $5,000 in a transactional account and your monthly fees are waived. RBC has become more aggressive with Vantage in discounting or eliminating fees for clients who do a lot of business with the bank. Example: A client with RBC’s Advantage account can now get the usual $11.95 monthly fee waived by having a tax-free savings account, a credit card and a mortgage.

Of course, you’ll need to talk to an RBC adviser about that. How many people under the age of 40 will take that step?

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies