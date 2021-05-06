One big bank’s vision of the future: tech, toys, discounts, and a chat with an ‘adviser’

It’s a back-burner question as we wait for the pandemic to end, but what will happen to retail banking in the years ahead?
More than a year of economic lockdowns has shown that almost all the banking you’ll ever need to do can be conducted digitally using either a smartphone, debit card or credit card. If you’re comfortable with digital banking, what’s the appeal of the big banks, their fee-laden account offerings and the strip mall ubiquity of their branches?
Inertia and habit will keep the banks well stocked with customers, but not forever. From the baby boom generation on down, there’s a crowd of people embracing a digital way of banking that can be done for free at quite a few alternative banks and credit unions. Check out the first-quarter numbers for the digital player EQ Bank – a 92-per-cent jump in account openings compared with the same period last year.
A question for the big banks emerges from all of this: Why should customers deal with them and not their cheaper, more nimble competitors?
Royal Bank of Canada’s answer to that question can be found in the Vantage program it announced last week. Vantage offers discounts to clients on monthly fees for their transactional account (or, if you prefer, chequing account); reward points on debit transactions; savings of 3 cents a litre when you pay for gas at Petro-Canada stations with an RBC debit or credit card; and personalized spending and budgeting insights from a feature in the RBC mobile app called NOMI. There’s also a free set of Apple AirPods if you open an eligible new account.
“As we packaged this together, we said: These are really the things you can only get if you become a client of RBC,” said Neil McLaughlin, group head of personal and commercial banking at RBC.
Some of Vantage is repurposed or tweaked versions of offers RBC made previously to existing clients. What’s novel is that they’re being promoted together as a package that new and existing customers access through a conversation with an RBC staffer.
Yes, RBC’s plan for relevance in a digital world requires you to talk either virtually or in a branch with what the bank itself calls an adviser. “It’s an opportunity to make sure that the client’s needs are well looked after,” said Erica Nielsen, RBC’s senior vice-president of everyday banking and client growth. “This is particularly important as we come through the pandemic.”
There’s a definite trend of big banks differentiating themselves in a world tilted to digital banking by providing advice. Front and centre on the Bank of Nova Scotia website this week was a mention of a service called Scotia Advice+, while Toronto-Dominion Bank highlighted TD Ready Advice.
Be cautious in accepting the title adviser when dealing with these people. RBC refers to them as branch advisers, as distinct from advisers focusing on investments and financial planning. These branch advisers receive training in working with clients, but you shouldn’t expect them to be accredited financial professionals. For that, look to designations such as Certified Financial Planner (CFO), Registered Financial Planner (RFP) or Personal Financial Planner (PFP).
We all know that conversations with bank employees have a way of leading to pitches for bank products. That’s the point of having those branch advisers – to sell stuff. But, to its credit, RBC has not given its branch staff direct financial incentive to sell credit cards, credit lines, mutual funds and more. These staffers are on salary, with a small variable component to their compensation tied to things such as client satisfaction and teamwork.
“They wouldn’t get a specific increment of compensation for selling a Vantage product,” Mr. McLaughlin said.
One of the most notable things about Vantage is how it offers a path to free, or at least low-cost, banking. Let’s be clear – if you want no-guff, no-fee banking, try an online bank. Yet the big banks pretty much all have something to offer the cost-conscious client.
Some banks do the minimum balance thing – keep at least $3,000 to $5,000 in a transactional account and your monthly fees are waived. RBC has become more aggressive with Vantage in discounting or eliminating fees for clients who do a lot of business with the bank. Example: A client with RBC’s Advantage account can now get the usual $11.95 monthly fee waived by having a tax-free savings account, a credit card and a mortgage.
Of course, you’ll need to talk to an RBC adviser about that. How many people under the age of 40 will take that step?
