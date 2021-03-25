Owning a home in 2021 is not as great as you think

A resident of Barrie, Ont., read some of my recent columns on the housing market and decided to reach out. He’s 66 and living mortgage-free in a three-bedroom house not too far from a lake.
The house has jumped in value and life is…complicated. Read on for one of the most refreshingly candid takes I’ve seen lately on home ownership in 2021.
“I read about millennials who are struggling to afford a house and, indeed, I have a lot of sympathy for them. The value of my current house has gone up considerably over the last couple of years, so I guess I am sitting on a valuable piece of equity (as long as the current bubble doesn’t burst). However, here is the rub. The only way I could realize any of that equity would be to sell or mortgage my home.
My inflation-adjusted pension has gone up by less than 1 per cent this year, but I still have to pay my property taxes and upkeep on the house. In fact, there is not a lot else that I want to spend my money on besides maintaining my home.
My deck needs replacing, but the cost of wood has apparently gone up by something like 40 per cent and I suspect that the labour is also in great demand. I would like to install a sprinkler system, but am afraid to find out how much that has increased in price as well, now that there is a great stampede of people moving out of the cities and building swimming pools and landscaping their new back yards.
The short of it is that I don’t really feel wealthier – it is just inflation. I am debating whether to defer some needed home improvements until next year in the hope that the current housing insanity will have subsided somewhat.
My home is extremely important to me and I am in good health and not ready to move anywhere. I receive messages regularly in my mailbox from individuals who say they want to buy my house. I bought my home as a place to live, not as a commodity. So although I suppose I should be thankful that it turned out to be a good investment I have very mixed feelings about how this housing situation is playing out.”
Ask Rob
Q: What would be the best advice for the 800,000 Canadians who received word that their Canada Revenue Agency user IDs were locked [for security reasons]? Other than gaining access back to one’s account in the ways the CRA suggests, what steps would you take?
A: Here are some thoughts from Alexis Dorais-Joncas, security intelligence team lead for ESET, an IT security software company: “From what we understand from their reports, the CRA has evidence that the login and password combinations of those 800,000 accounts became available to unauthorized individuals. The CRA did the right thing by locking those accounts. If you are one of those affected by this lockout, you should first identify which other websites and online services you might have registered to with the same login and password as the one used for the CRA website, and then change those passwords immediately. Very important: remember to use a different one for each service! This is also the perfect occasion for those not already using a password manager to install one and start using it. We’ve also heard reports of people waiting for hours to speak with a CRA representative. While spending that much time on the phone to recover your account is certainly frustrating, you should remember that dealing with identity theft is much, much worse.”
