Pandemic personal finance tool: How to use those emergency savings

The pandemic’s impact on jobs and incomes has been sharp and unprecedented. While many households have lost income, others are in the fortunate position of being fully employed and have also cut their spending, thanks to physical distancing. This tool shows how money saved during the pandemic can improve your financial situation over the short and long term, if put into savings or investments. Emphasize savings if your job situation is uncertain and consider investments if you’re financially secure.

Rob Carrick's Pandemic Power-Savings Tool How to strengthen your finances in uncertain times Step 1. Calculate your savings as a result of physical distancing to fight the spread of COVID-19 Monthly Spending ($) Pre-Pandemic Physical distancing Groceries One category where spending may have increased Restaurant meals Takeout costs less than eating at restaurants Buying lunch and coffee at work Part of the reason why groceries cost more Utility bills You might be using more electricity and water by working at home Gas, vehicle maintenance and/or public transit Down sharply for many Vehicle insurance Some insurers have offered rebates or lower premiums because people are driving less Subscriptions Netflix, Spotify et al Vacations An opportunity to save if you see a long wait to travel again Entertainment No movies, concerts, sports Personal grooming, haircuts Buy haircutting scissors or a clipper and you're done Fitness, sports fees Buy running shoes or pump up your bike tires Clothing, notably for work Every day is casual day when you work at home…no dry cleaning, either Daycare A huge savings for parents of young children Children's activities Sports, tutoring etc. Other Expenses unique to you Total monthly spending: Total monthly savings: Your monthly spending during physical distancing is greater than your pre-pandemic spending by Step 2. Decide how to put your monthly savings of to work Estimated number of months you will save this much Add your own number, or use our default Cumulative savings: Option 1. The Savings Option: Put money away in case of income loss ahead, or for short-term savings goals (within five years) like a house downpayment, a wedding, a trip, upgrading your education and other Expected annual return Add your own number, or use our default* How many years will you let your savings grow? Your savings could be worth: Option 2. The Investing Option: Put money away for long-term goals (five, or better, 10 years+) like retirement Expected annual return Add your own number, or use our default* How many years will you let your investments grow? Your investments could be worth: More on Household Finances The working person’s pandemic quandary: What to do with all the money being saved in locked-down economy? While it’s good that normal spending habits are returning, you should deploy your financial windfall smartly