We know it’s common for Gen Zs and millennials to live at home with their parents, but what exactly are the living arrangements?

For example, how many parents charge their adult kids rent? How much is that rent, and are parents using it for household expenses or saving it with the idea of returning it to their kids later on? My colleague Ana Pereira is looking into these questions for a story, and she’s seeking both data and stories from families. Below, you’ll find a quick, anonymous survey for parents who have adult kids living at home. Stay tuned for a report on the findings.

We know from a previous Carrick on Money survey that parents are offering substantial amounts of financial support to their adult children. Of the 3,095 people who participated in that survey, 47 per cent said they provided room and board for their kids. Roughly the same percentage of parents also said they provide cash on a random basis to their adult kids, and there were many other types of financial assistance as well.

Now, let’s hear more from parents who have adult kids living at home about rent calculations:

Rob’s personal finance reading list

What to expect from gasoline prices this summer

Gas prices are well down from a year ago – a look at what to expect in the summer months.

He’s going with all stocks for his kids’ RESP

An investing blogger chooses all-equity asset allocation ETFs for his children’s registered education savings plan. He takes you through his rationale for this aggressive approach, and the various exchange-traded funds he considered.

An EV reality check

An EV owner reports on the difficulty she’s had finding a place to charge her vehicle. High gas prices mean nothing to EV owners, but there can be logistical challenges involved in finding a charger.

The best car seats for kids

A list of best car seats for infants and toddlers, based on safety factors. Costs range widely. How I don’t miss the days of having two cars and two kids and their car seats.

The greatest (debt) generation

For decades, one of the most persistent storylines in personal finance has been high levels of household debt. I talk about high debt levels in this episode of The Globe and Mail’s Decibel podcast.

Ask Rob

Q: Would a non-redeemable guaranteed investment certificate term of, say, five years, complicate the settling of an estate if the person was to pass away a few years before the GIC expiry?

A: I put this question out there for my financial planner connections on LinkedIn and their view is that most issuers allow a GIC to be redeemed before maturity if the holder dies, with no penalty. The executor needs to present a death certificate and request payout.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Tools, explainers and guides

All about the cost and benefits of getting a NEXUS card for expedited travel between Canada and the United States.

The Money-Free Zone

A Twitter thread about albums people fell in love with on first listen.

From the Twitterverse

Would you like to see Canadian housing prices fall to help young people?

