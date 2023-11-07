Open this photo in gallery: Senior couple examining bills at table. Now that parents have provided their adult children money to buy their homes, they have to look into the cost of helping their children continue to afford those homes.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Parents have provided billions of dollars to their adult children to buy homes in recent years. Now, it’s time to look at the cost to parents of helping their kids afford their mortgages.

A surge in mortgage rates in the past two years has added hundreds of dollars per month to the cost of mortgage payments for many households. The Stress Test personal finance podcast talks to some Gen Z and millennial homeowners about how they’re coping in this week’s episode, which drops Wednesday.

I’d like to hear from parents of young adults on this topic as well. Parents tackled the housing unaffordability problem by giving their kids money for down payments. To what extent are they helping with the mortgage unaffordability problem?

In search of answers to this question, I put together the following anonymous survey for parents who have provided housing-related financial help to their Gen Z and millennial children. That means young adults aged 20 to 40. Thanks in advance.

Loading…

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Birthday freebies

A list of free stuff available on your birthday from the likes of Starbucks, Tim Horton’s, David’s Tea and many more.

A report card on $10-a-day daycare

The federal government’s plan to have $10-a-day child-care available by 2025-26 gas already cut costs in half for parents in some parts of the country. Here’s a look at what’s happening with costs in various cities and regions.

Best breakfast sandwiches – a three-way smackdown

Get the best value for your fast food spending by checking out this comparison of breakfast sandwiches from A&W, McDonald’s and Tim Horton’s. A clear winner is chosen. Me, I have no opinion on breakfast sandwiches. Don’t eat ‘em because I don’t eat eggs in any form where their egg-ness can be detected. French toast is as close as I get.

The drip-pricing trap

All about drip pricing, a stealth way to raise prices. Airlines are a prime example – you buy a ticket, and then find you have to pay additional fees for the seat you want and to bring a carry-on bag. Food delivery servicers are doing it as well by offering more prompt service for an extra fee. I’m a huge fan of no-surprise all-inclusive pricing.

Ask Rob

Q: Do you know of any good software for an individual to track investment transactions for tax reporting purposes? I’ve been using QuickTax Tracker for 15 years, but it hasn’t been supported for about 10 years and I’m worried if it ever crashes I’ll be in big trouble. I have about 150 transactions.

A: I’m throwing this one open to readers. What apps, websites or software are you using to track your investments? Let me know at rcarrick@globeandmail.com

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Tools, Explainers, Guides and Charts

The non-profit credit counselling agency Credit Canada has put together a program for newcomers to Canada on how to build credit. Here’s in introductory video, and here’s an overview of the program. Available in eight languages. Also check out the Newcomers’ Guide to Finances in Canada, by Globe personal finance reporter Erica Alini.

The Money-Free Zone

Shares of Walt Disney Co. recently hit a nine-year low, an indication of the troubles the 100-year-old company has had in adapting to changes in the way people consume media and spend money recreationally. Here’s a very cool graphic presentation of how Disney’s innovativeness as a company has helped it survive past challenges.

What I’ve been working on

What to do about high-interest savings ETFs now that regulators have cracked down on them

We may be at the peak for GIC rates – but what a peak it is

As much we talk about financial fraud, too many people are getting sucked in

More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick: