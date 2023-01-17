Rob Carrick is on holidays so this week’s newsletters will be written by Globe and Mail personal finance reporter Erica Alini.

Ah, the thrill of checking your cell phone bill after a vacation to see if you’ve been dinged with roaming charges! Personally, I rank those surprise fees as the worst part of travelling abroad as a Canadian, right after the high chance that your flight will be delayed or cancelled and your luggage lost along the way.

But I write today bearing good news. While there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to our flying woes, roaming fees may soon be a worry for the past. You can thank e-SIMs for that.

The name stands for embedded SIMs, a digital version of the unique identifiers inside our cell phones that are quickly replacing physical SIMs in newer devices. Some phones currently have a physical SIM and an e-SIM that can be associated with a second phone number and different data provider. Others support two active e-SIMs at the same time.

You can guess what I’m getting at: When you’re travelling, you can assign a plan by a foreign provider to your e-SIM and pay for service like a local. No more signing up for expensive international roaming plans that make it all too easy to go over their low data caps. And no need to swap your physical SIM for a foreign one, either.

I gave this a try over the holidays while I was in Italy visiting family. I paid less than $15 for 3 gigabytes worth of data with Italian carrier Vodafone and am happy to report that I didn’t spend a cent on roaming fees. And neither did I spend any time stressing about running out of data or busting through my data limit.

The easiest way to take advantage of e-SIMs for travel is likely to buy a local prepaid data plan through an online e-SIM store. On the recommendation of a colleague here at the Globe, I used Airalo. The setup was relatively easy, and I appreciated the fact that the service cuts you off when you run out of data, instead of charging exorbitant overage fees. If you need more data, you can buy another plan or top up the one you have. A quick Google search reveals there are several other e-SIM marketplaces.

The only catch with my Airalo plan was that it would only work for data. Had I made calls or sent texts with my Canadian phone number, I would have been roaming. But I easily got around the issue by relying on the WhatsApp app for local calls and messages. That said, it’s a good idea to parse user ratings before you buy. On Airalo, for example, customers in certain regions of the U.S. and other countries reported issues connecting to local networks.

