Schooled by the coronavirus pandemic, financial planners offer their No. 1 piece of advice for the year ahead

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Schooled by the coronavirus pandemic, financial planners offer their No. 1 piece of advice for the year ahead

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

We’re never more insightful about money than after we’ve lived through the kind of shocks that were so plentiful in 2020.

So now’s an ideal time to tap into the mind of financial planners and advisers to see how the lessons of last year will play out in the advice they provide to clients in the future. I recently asked planners and advisers the following question on LinkedIn: “After a year of unprecedented financial ups and downs, what is your No. 1 piece of advice for clients in 2021?”

The most helpful of the responses I received are presented thematically below, with light edits.

Story continues below advertisement

On how to be less stressed about your finances

“Give yourself a break – 2020 was a traumatic year,” Julia Chung, a B.C.-based certified financial planner, or CFP, with Spring Financial Planning, wrote in her response. “Take a breath, and think mindfully about your next steps. You’re not missing out on anything, so you don’t need to rush. Design your finances around the way you, specifically, want to live. "

“Having a financial plan in 2020 would not have saved your job, or prevented you or a loved one from getting the virus,” wrote Mehul Gandhi, a CFP with Westmount Wealth Planning in Surrey, B.C. “But it would have provided some peace of mind. My advice is to have some kind of plan, whether that’s accomplished by working with a planner or creating a basic one yourself with help from online resources. It will provide you with direction and some confidence to cope during difficult times.”

“You are where you are, and where you are is okay,” wrote Meghan Chomut, a CFP in Thunder Bay. “There’s no room for shame or money guilt in 2021. Start with your next right step, instead of trying to leap to meet unrealistic expectations.”

On being worried about your investments

“Twenty-four months ago, the topic of investors’ biggest concern was the China-U.S. trade war,” wrote Anna Premyslova, an investment adviser at CWB McLean & Partners Wealth Management in Calgary. “Eighteen months ago, it was Brexit; four months ago, it was the U.S. election. How distant do these things feel now? COVID, too, will eventually pass, but you and your portfolio will continue to ride the peaks and valleys of macroeconomic events for years and decades to come. Set your course on a ‘true north’ that gives you equal peace of mind on the best and worst days of the market, then stick to it.”

On balancing debt repayment and saving/investing

“You may have taken on more debt than you are comfortable with, but try to prioritize building up depleted savings,” said Tom Yeo, a personal financial planner, or PFP, in Spruce Grove, Alta. “As long as you are able to make minimum payments to the debt, try to save at least a little bit for the short term. The financial cushion is more useful for your peace of mind than a slightly lower debt load.”

On the importance of emergency funds

“If you lose your job in February, 2021, are you positioned to get through the next six months?” wrote Kurt Rosentreter, CFP and chartered accountant. “2020 may have been the easier of the two years, financially speaking.”

On what to expect from your investments

“Given the historically low interest rate environment and market uncertainty, investors should expect a rate of return between 4 to 5 per cent after fees for a well-balanced portfolio with 60 per cent equities, 40 per cent fixed income,” said Paul Shelestowsky, a CFP and senior wealth adviser at Meridian Credit Union.

Story continues below advertisement

“Be very wary of today’s downside risks,” wrote Thane Stenner of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Vancouver. “This is a very overly enthusiastic market currently. More downside than upside in my opinion.”

“Making it through 2020 shows you have staying power,” wrote Hervin Pesa, a Calgary-based CFP. “Remember it next time you see a dip in your portfolio or a change in circumstance. You’ve made it through tough times before, you’ll do it again.”

On the anti-bond sentiment common these days

“Bonds are an asset class that everybody loves to hate right now,” wrote Richard Morin, chief executive officer at Archer Wealth Management In Montreal. “Unsurprisingly, a growing number of opportunistic firms are proposing newfangled alternatives to bonds like cryptocurrencies and liquid alts. Others push old-fangled alternatives, like gold. Whether these products – with their high fees and/or patchy track record – belong in the portfolio of even sophisticated investors is debatable. One thing is clear, however. They have no demonstrated history of protecting capital in bear markets, which is what most, if not all investors need. The history of the past 100 years teaches us that bonds are the only financial asset class to offer protection in bear markets.”

Stay informed about your money. We have a newsletter from personal finance columnist Rob Carrick. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies