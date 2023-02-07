Someone in my neighbourhood is selling an Edible Spoon Maker for $10.

For a quick tutorial on edible spoons, consult this Youtube video. Then, maybe you can help me and the rest of the Stress Test podcast team with an episode for our upcoming sixth season on the secondhand trend. We’re looking for examples of the best bargains people have found in the secondhand market, and the most unique – OK, weird – things they’ve bought. Send your story to Stress Test producer Kyle Fulton at kfulton@globeandmail.com.

Second-hand shopping was a hot trend even before interest rates and inflation soared, but now it’s become something bigger. A financial survival tactic, maybe? Between rising interest rates and never-ending hikes in food costs, it’s a stretch for many people to buy new clothes, electronics, furniture, baby equipment. Buying used can help make these expenses manageable.

The Edible Spoon Maker was listed recently on a message board used in our neighbhourhood to sell and give away secondhand items. Forums like this are a great place to find used goods, along with Facebook, online marketplaces like Kijiji, thrift stores, consignment shops and websites or apps like Etsy, Karrot and Used.ca. Also check out Freecycle.org to see if it’s available in your city. On Freecycle, people give away things they don’t need any longer.

Some useful stuff listed along with the spoon maker included a food processor, never used, and a hardly worn ski/snowboarding jacket. Looking for used baby gear? Kijiji offers 20 categories of baby items. Need furniture? Karrot offers couches, tables, dressers and more to residents of B.C., Alberta and Ontario. If you’re open to something more whimsical, there’s the corner of the secondhand market where the Edible Spoon Maker exists.

Rob Carrick/The globe and Mail

As you can see in this photo, the spoon maker for sale in my neighbourhood is in the original packaging and has never been put to use. Act now and never wash a spoon again.

Ask Rob

Q: Which online broker has the best GIC product selection? I have an account [at a bank-owned broker], but the best GIC rates are not available.

A: You won’t find the best GIC rates at an online broker. The best rates come from GIC issuers who sell directly to the public only – Oaken Financial is an example. The issuers that offer GICs through online brokers have lower rates, in part because they pay commissions to the selling broker.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

