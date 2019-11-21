Seven things worth splurging on

There is endless talk about the saving and investing side of personal finance, but not about spending. Can we spend smarter?

A recent thread on Reddit offers some ideas on smart spending. The question that started the discussion: “What upgrade was totally worth the price?” A few notable responses were gathered together on the Lifehacker blog, and they’re worth a look because, for the most part, they’re quite affordable. The list:

A good backpack

Wireless headphones

Paying for movers instead of doing it yourself

Quality sheets

A phone charger with a longer cable

Better garbage bags

Living alone instead of having a roommate

Here are a few splurges I find to be worth the money:

A warm winter jacket

Good coffee. Not lattes etc., just a quality cup

Vacations (take fewer trips, go to more interesting places)

A decent bottle of bourbon

High levels of household debt tell us people are overspending widely in their lives. One way to throttle back on spending would be to splurge strategically. Buy the utility grade of products you don’t care about, and splurge on a few affordable things you take pleasure in.

Ask Rob

Q: Rather than gambling on one of the various marijuana companies, I bought an exchange-traded fund, HMMJ, thinking it would be safer. The shares are now worth less than 50 per cent of what they were. Would you wait it out or give up?

A: I would give up, take the loss and reinvest the money in something else. Probably a Canadian market equity ETF. That’s no comment on the prospects for cannabis stocks, a sector I know little about. Rather, it would be a way to get away from speculation on a narrow market niche and back to diversified long-term investing.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Video of the week

All about “emotional spending,” which is tied more to your emotional state than real needs. Some might know this term as retail therapy.

