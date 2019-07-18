She’s fighting the wedding-industrial complex

This edition of the newsletter is devoted to contrarian thinkers on personal finance – people who have different views than most and have a smart rationale for them.

First up is Stefanie O’Connell, a U.S. personal-finance blogger and speaker who has taken on the wedding-industrial complex. In other words, all the forces in our society that tell you it’s crucial to spend a ton on your wedding to put on a great show. Ms. O’Connell blogged recently about why she returned her engagement ring and why she’s not having bridesmaids at her wedding. This seems like such clear, sensible thinking on weddings. They don’t need to stress you – or your guests – financially.

Next, we have Bridget Casey of the Money After Graduation blog. Check out her Twitter take on extreme frugality and the drive to save a few cents on a purchase at the grocery or drugstore. Ms. Casey says there are times when cutting your grocery bill by a few bucks can help you get through the month, but chasing pennies isn’t the way to achieve financial success in life. “'How do I save $0.30 on hand soap?' is the wrong question,” Ms. Casey says. “You are looking the wrong way. You are doing the wrong thing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thanks to these two contrarian voices for helping to keep personal finance from getting stale.

I've said this before (usually related to housing or low-interest savings accounts) but it fits here too:



people who chase pennies don't get rich.



"how do I save $0.30 on hand soap?" is the wrong question. You are looking the wrong way. You are doing the wrong thing. — Money After Graduation Inc. (@moneyaftergrad) July 10, 2019

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list…

Dollar store tricks to fight kitchen clutter

Cheap and cheerful ways to make your kitchen work more efficiently.

What the 10 best years for the stock market can tell us

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

An investing blogger on the lessons that can be gained from looking at 10 best-ever years for the Dow Jones industrial average.

Five mistakes executors make

Has someone in your family asked you to be the executor for their will? Here’s a list of the top five mistakes made by executors written by a lawyer specializing in estate law. I’m also including a link to a column I wrote a year ago on hiring a corporate executor. A final gift to your family.

If you think time is money, read this

A list of work and household tasks you’re doing in the wrong order. Presented to help you use your time more efficiently.

Today’s financial tool app

Story continues below advertisement

This calculator is great for helping you meet a savings goal. Play around with variables like monthly contribution, time to reach your goal, rate of return and more.

Ask Rob

Q: I like the idea of exchange-traded funds, but am confused about which type of ETFs should go into my RRSP, TFSA and non-registered accounts, taking taxation into account.

A: Take a look at the ETF tax primer I put together a while back. It helps you decide which types of ETFs go best in all the various types of accounts.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance-related stories

Story continues below advertisement

Three common mistakes retirees make when drawing down assets

Ottawa’s First Time Home Buyer Incentive will benefit very few – and only the very lucky

Four dividend growth stocks that fly under the radar (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)

More Carrick and money coverage For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group. Send us an e-mail to let us know what you think of my newsletter. Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up.