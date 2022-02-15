Mimi Roy in Squamish, B.C., in August 2020.HO/The Canadian Press

Twenty-five-year-old Mimi Roy feels a responsibility to try and leave the planet better off than she found it and does her best to make eco-conscious choices when it comes to getting around the city, managing waste and the products she buys.

Roy, a public relations account supervisor in Vancouver, says her sustainable habits have the added benefit of helping her save money.

“When I choose not to consume more because I have the planet in mind, then I just don’t end up buying things and that helps my finances overall,” Roy said.

Some young Canadians like Roy say that while buying certain environmentally friendly products can cost more upfront, they tend to save more money in the long run when they make eco-conscious spending decisions.

Nicole Palomo, a 28-year-old graphic designer in Markham, Ont., said she learned the value of keeping and reusing everyday items growing up in a first-generation immigrant household. Those lessons have helped her maintain some eco-conscious habits that have been beneficial and sustainable long-term.

That can look like reusing food containers or learning how to make your own fertilizer from food scraps, Palomo said. It also could mean buying glass bottle products whenever possible, which are reusable and also aesthetically pleasing.

Taking a second-hand first approach is also important, she said.

For example, instead of buying a new jacket that can easily cost $150 or more, Palomo bought a Gore-Tex, down-filled North Face winter jacket for $30 at thrift store that’s kept her warm throughout some harsh winters.

Strengthening her sewing skills throughout the pandemic has also helped her repair and upcycle old items.

“Now whenever I damage my clothes, I can fix them easily and if I get sick of my old clothes, I can use the material to make something new,” she said.

“I’ve made scrunchies from my old high school T-shirts and cut old towels into kitchen rags to reduce using paper towels. I’ve even made beeswax wraps from spare sheets.”

She also buys reusable products when possible so she can cut down on waste.

“For menstrual products, I transitioned from using tampons to a menstrual cup which has been a huge game changer for me,” Palomo said. “Rather than spending $10 on tampons or pads every couple of months that are very wasteful to the environment, I spend $30 for one menstrual cup that will last me one to two years.”

Palomo said she also swapped plastic dental floss for a water flosser costing $30 that will last at least a couple years.

Likewise, Jenny Reed, an eco-conscious 26-year-old Toronto-based television editor, also makes swaps, like buying reusable silicone storage bags instead of sealable plastic bags, that pay back over time.

“It’s definitely worth the investment in my opinion. I find for a lot of these items, the upfront cost is a lot but in the long run you do end up saving money,” she said.

There are limitations to what she can save on, however. Reed explained that some environmentally friendly products can cost more, even if bought in bulk, such as soap, laundry detergent, dishwasher tabs and organic produce.

“If there ever is a time that I decide the cost of something isn’t worth it to me, I try not to let it get to me because eco-anxiety is real and I know there’s a lot of other areas in my life that I can focus on being more sustainable,” Reed said.

“A lot of people feel guilty that they can’t do more, but you just have to work with what you’ve got.”

