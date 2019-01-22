Should I drain my savings to buy a house?

Although the housing market has cooled a little in many cities, there’s still a sense among young adults that they may never own a house. And so, they ask questions like this one:

Q: “I’m in my early-30s, and am only now starting to think about (possible) home ownership. How common is it for first-time homeowners to completely drain their savings to make a good down payment? At this point in time, that’s what I’m facing, and I’m not sure how ‘normal’ or financially responsible that would be.”

A: I have not seen any figures on this, so I’ll have to go with my gut here and say it is normal for first-time buyers to burn their savings to buy a home. It’s not just the down payment that eats up savings. Legal fees plus closing costs can add thousands to the bill.

It may be normal to spend all your savings to buy a home, but it’s not financially responsible. Housing true believers will tell you that everyone struggles financially to get into a house, so don’t sweat it. But having no savings cushion at all when you own a home puts you at risk of having to go into debt to afford one of those repair or maintenance emergencies that are unavoidable when you own a home.

You’re ready to buy a house when you have a down payment, when you can afford all the closing and moving costs AND when you can keep at least a couple of thousand dollars back for emergencies. As a home owner of 25 or so years, I can tell those emergencies do happen.

If you need help figuring out whether that mortgage will leave you house poor, check out our Real Life Ratio calculator.

Today’s financial tool/app

Planning your registered retirement savings plan contribution for the 2018 tax year? Here’s a calculator that can help show you how much tax you’ll save with an RRSP contribution. Of course, RRSPs work best when you reinvest those tax savings into the plan. Or, use them to pay down debt.

