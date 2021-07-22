 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
Sale ends in
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Household Finances

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Carrick on Money

Should parents of young kids start a house down payment fund?

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A father of children aged 5 and 7 got in touch recently with a concern that worries me on a couple of levels.

This dad sees house prices soaring and wonders if he and his wife should be proactive about helping their kids. “We’re diligently saving in their registered education savings plan, but with the rising costs of home ownership, should we be allocating funds for our kids’ future homes? We have significant equity built up in our current home. Are we missing out by not accessing it and reinvesting?”

Our sons are 24 and 27, but I still recall the continuum of parental spending. It starts for many parents with daycare and then shifts into activities, summer camp, cellphones, car insurance and saving for college or university. I worry about layering a new financial responsibility on parents – building a house fund for their kids.

Story continues below advertisement

I also worry about how financial help from well-off – and well-meaning – parents is widening the affordability gap between families with wealth and everyone else. If you don’t come from a financially solid family, your chances of home ownership are declining rapidly.

It’s natural for parents to want their kids to share in the wealth-building experience that home ownership has been for boomers. I leave it to families to choose the right course, with a couple of thoughts to add. One, borrowing via a home equity line of credit to invest is risky. Please don’t assume the amazing stock market gains of the past 18 months will last indefinitely.

Two, there are a bunch of family financial goals that come ahead of a house down payment fund – reduction of high-rate debt, retirement saving and building up RESPs. Helping your children graduate from university or college with little or no debt is a way of enabling them to start saving sooner for a home.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

What might trigger a Toronto real estate decline?

With an average home price just above $1-million, Toronto has become unaffordable for some buyers. What might cause prices to fall in the city? Some thoughts here from John Pasalis, a realtor and data analyst. An analytics website called The Habistat has a proposal for reining in house price increases – lower the standard mortgage amortization period to 20 years from the current 25. Some advocates for housing affordability suggest giving people 30 years to pay off their mortgage. The Habistat argues that this would drive prices higher.

The financial industry and racial justice

An accounting of how much progress banks and investment firms have made in making their work forces more diverse.

Best U.S.-dollar savings accounts

A survey of rates and features on U.S.-dollar savings accounts for Canadians. EQ Bank’s recent foray into this product has shaken things up.

Story continues below advertisement

The billionaire’s tax-avoidance playbook

Abigail Disney – yes, of those Disneys – on how billionaire families work things so they pay little or no income tax.

Ask Rob

Q: I am planning to buy a car. How do I decide on my car budget? My household income is $100,000.

A: Here’s an article with some sensible guidelines. My own rule is to finance over no more than five years, and cap monthly payments at $400.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Watch this

A TikTok video about the cost of enjoying drinks and food on a patio as the pandemic opens. This is the kind of thing I was thinking about when I wrote a column recently on the financial shock ahead for people who bought houses in the pandemic.

The money-free zone

An appreciation of a great used record store in Montreal called Cheap Thrills. I’ve been a customer for decades.

Story continues below advertisement

ICYMI

More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick:

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies