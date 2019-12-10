Should we repair more of our stuff instead of throwing it out?

We have an 11-year-old car and every now and again it needs a repair. We take it to the garage, pay the bill and keep driving the car. I’m not sure there’s anything else we own that is worth repairing if it breaks.

Repairs on today’s appliances, devices, tools and furnishings are tricky for a couple of reasons. Because of their electrical components, these items can be nearly as expensive to repair as replace. And when repairs are done, the problem is often not fully addressed.

Is repair culture dead? I wondered this after passing by a place recently that does lamp repairs. I have also seen places in downtown Ottawa, where I live, that repair computers and cellphones.

It’s obvious that we throw too much stuff out, and overspending is one of this country’s biggest financial issues. Might it help to have more of our broken stuff repaired instead of throwing it out? Or are repairs too often a waste of time and money?

Let me know your repair success stories. Maybe we can build a list of things around the house that are worth repairing if they break, rather than replacing them. You can reach me at rcarrick@globeandmail.com.

Ask Rob

Q: I am a newcomer to Canada and have savings of $40,000. I am currently renting, and my rent is $1,200. Is this a good time to enter the real estate market and buy a condominium or town home in the GTA instead of renting? My yearly gross income is $90,000, and I have recently had a baby.

A: The best time to enter the housing market is when you can properly afford it. Suggestion – visit a mortgage broker or bank to find out how much house you can afford and what your monthly mortgage payments would be. Then, use our Real Life Ratio Calculator to see how well you’ll be able to manage the costs of home ownership plus child care, retirement saving, car payments and more.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

