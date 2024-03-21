The 2024 tax season got off to a rocky start for many early filers, as the Canada Revenue Agency experienced a technical issue in processing the returns of Canadians who opened a first home savings account (FHSA) in 2023, the Globe and Mail has learned.

“The issue was identified immediately by the CRA teams, who worked diligently to fix it. It is now confirmed that the issue has been resolved and Canadians with an FHSA should expect everything to be back to normal shortly,” Marianne Dandurand, director of communications at the Office of the Minister of National Revenue, said via e-mail on Wednesday evening.

FHSAs, which became available last year, are a new type of tax-advantaged account meant to help Canadians grow their savings for a down payment on their first home.

In recent days, several members of Canadian online communities on the social media platform Reddit said they had been waiting around a month for tax refunds tied to contributions they had made in 2023 to their FHSAs, despite filing their paperwork electronically.

The CRA’s service standard for processing digitally submitted returns is two weeks, a goal the agency has consistently met more than 90 per cent of the time for the past several years.

But this tax season is the first one in which the agency is handling paperwork for the FHSA.

“As can sometimes be the case with new initiatives at the beginning of tax season, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) encountered some processing issues with tax returns including a First Home Savings Account (FHSA),” Ms. Dandurand said.

Several Reddit users who had flagged the delay reported receiving notices on Thursday morning that their returns had been processed.

The FHSA combines the main tax perks of the tax-free savings account (TFSA) and the registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). Money invested inside an FHSA grows tax-free, with qualifying withdrawals from the fund also exempt from tax, as with a TFSA, and deposits into the account eligible for a tax deduction as well, as is the case with RRSP contributions.

Canadians can deposit up to $40,000 into an FHSA, with an annual limit of $8,000. Account holders can also carry forward any unused contribution room to the following year.

Taxpayers who opened an FHSA in 2023 can claim up to $8,000 worth of contributions made by the end of last year as a tax deduction on their tax return.

FHSA holders must report information about their account on their tax returns using a T4FHSA slip provided by their financial institution.

As of early December 2023, more than 300,000 Canadians had opened an FHSA, according to CRA data.

