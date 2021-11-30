One of the most surprisingly popular newsletters of the past year was the one on how acting as someone’s executor just might be the worst job ever. As we head into the holiday season, it seems a perfect time to continue the conversation about wills, estates, executors and the end of life.

Seriously. David Edey, the certified executor adviser (CEA) who described the terribleness of being an executor, believes a family chat during the holidays about estate planning could be a big stress reducer over the long term. Seniors, start a conversation with your kids about your wishes after you pass away. Adult children, start the conversation yourself if your aged parents don’t take the lead.

Here are some thoughts from Mr. Edey about families discussing estate planning over the holidays:

Not at Christmas dinner: Wait one or two days after the big family celebration. "It's a delicate conversation," Mr. Edey said. "You don't want to say something like, "Can someone pass the turkey and, oh by the way, mom, what are you going to be doing about your will?"

Talk about the executor: Parents, tell your family who you chose for this position, and why you chose them. "You also have to make sure the executor is comfortable and understands what the responsibility is," Mr. Edey said. "It will take up to up to 100 hours to settle out an estate and anywhere between 18 to 24 months. With the pandemic, it could take even longer."

Locate pertinent financial information: Help the executor know where to find a copy of the will, documentation of financial accounts and digital assets like social media accounts. "There are digital platforms you can use, or you might want to keep it in a big red folder."

Make sure the will is up to date: Many people don't have a will at all, or they have one that is out of date and doesn't reflect their current situation.

Keep your expectations modest: "Just open the door," Mr. Edey said. "You're not going to accomplish everything in just one meeting."

Persist: Delaying increases the risk of never having a family conversation about a parent's wishes. "You can't have a meaningful conversation with somebody when they're on a respirator," Mr. Edey said.

For more on how to be an executor, check out Mr. Edey’s book. It’s called Executor Help: How to Settle an Estate Pick an Executor and Avoid Family Fights.

Ask Rob

Q: “We established a registered education savings plan for our son (now 30-ish) years ago. He has mental health issues that will prevent him from ever using it for higher education. He now has a registered disability savings plan. What options exist for dealing with the RESP money (about $30,000)?

A: It may be possible to transfer money from the RESP to your son’s RDSP on a tax-deferred basis. Canada Education Savings Grant and Canada Learning Bond money received in the account must be repaid to the federal government. Further options include transferring the RESP money to your registered retirement savings plan, or to another beneficiary. There’s some urgency to this decision because RESPs can only remain open for 35 years.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick:

