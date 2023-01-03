The popular trend in spending this year will be to say no a lot more than we have lately.

Whew, right? If your friends and family cool it on spending, there’s less pressure for you to try and keep pace.

I read reams of economic outlooks for 2023 and one of the common themes was that consumer spending isn’t expected to grow much. For months, financial headlines have documented the growing financial stress on households. But for much of 2022, overall levels of consumer spending levels reflected the exuberance felt as pandemic lockdowns eased.

A drop in spending is not great news for the economy. Fine – let businesses take the lead in spending to support growth. With interest rates expected to remain at elevated levels in 2023 and inflation still a problem, a year of mindful spending would suit many households quite well.

At this point, you’ve likely made a lot of spending cuts and compromises already. A thought for 2023: make a list of all your household’s biggest discretionary expenses and see if there’s a way to hold the line or reduce costs. Consider everything from your week-to-week spending at restaurants to your big yearly vacation. When looking at each expense, bear in mind that households like yours across the country are feeling tapped out and ready to say no a lot more.

I look at few positive trends in personal finance and investing in my first column of 2023. Below, you’ll find a bunch of links to content that can help you prepare for what I think will be another dramatic year in the financial world.

Q: Do you sell loser stocks or winner stocks when making a 2023 withdrawal from a registered retirement income fund?

A: Sell the losers if you have little or no confidence of a rebound in the near to medium term. Consider the RRIF withdrawal your excuse to do the deed. Otherwise, taking profits from winning stocks makes sense. This is a good spot for reiterating some basic RRIF management advice: keep enough money to fund two or three years of RRIF withdrawals in a safe parking spot like a guaranteed investment certificate or cash-equivalent exchange-traded fund. You can dip into this money if you don’t want to sell hard-hit stocks or bonds.

A Handy list of tax numbers for 2023. Something here for retirement savers, parents home buyers and more.

