The Canada ‘stop wasting food’ guide

Household food waste is a huge problem, but my purpose here is not to nag. Digest this and then let’s move on to some practical solutions.
Earlier this week, I spoke to Sherri Vanderleeuw, director of Sysco@Home, which allows individuals to benefit from similar bulk-buying opportunities as the institutional customers of Sysco, a giant food supply company. Ms. Vanderleeuw offered a bunch of food management tips for helping to cut food waste:
Respect your leftovers: “Leftovers are king in our house,” Ms. Vanderleeuw said. “I always make more for leftovers for the next day.” Also, some things, like a curry, a stew or a sauce, taste better a day later.
Get some good containers: Containers, even jam jars, seal better than plastic wrap and can easily be labelled so you know how long leftovers have been around; a Sharpie and a roll of masking tape are all you need for labelling.
Slow cookers rule: “I call them kitchen cleaners because you can go into your fridge and use so many ingredients.”
Do a fridge and freezer inventory: What do you have, and what do you need to use up before it spoils? Push the older stuff to the front so you use it up before it’s no longer edible.
Make a meal plan: Based on your fridge/freezer inventory, what meals will you make for the week ahead?
Make a grocery list: What do you need to buy to put your meal plan in action?
What to buy in bulk: “We always have salmon in the freezer, steak in the freezer, battered haddock or halibut in the freezer. It’s great for last-minute meals.”
Stress Test podcast: Season Two
Stress Test, the millennial and Gen Z podcast I recorded with Globe personal finance editor Roma Luciw in the spring, is gearing up for a second season. We are putting together our roster of experts and guests and looking for a diverse range of voices. Send Roma or I the names of any young, smart personal finance folks you speak with or follow. You can subscribe to Stress Test on iTunes or Spotify.
Rob’s personal finance reading list
Read this before you tweak your investment portfolio
A short, smart riff on how people overestimate their ability to make investing decisions that add value to their portfolios. The best course is often to do nothing.
Try not to take the kids shopping with you
Why? Check out #7 on this list of seven mistakes people make while shopping.
How to keep takeout pizzas safe from harm
Instructions on how to use a pop bottle to protect your pizzas from mishaps in the car after you pick them up. I’m more worried about the pizza getting cold than mashed around in the box after a sudden stop or turn.
The trouble with cheques
Canada’s banking and investments ombudsman reports on common problems people have with cheques. Included here for the people who won’t try e-transfers because they think cheques are safer.
Ask Rob
A millennial reader wary of financial salespeople asks if there’s a way to buy life and disability insurance along the lines of what online brokers offer for stocks. I asked for input on Twitter and got a few good suggestions.
Send us your money questions. Globe and Mail personal finance editor Roma Luciw will tackle questions about money and parenting, and I’ll tackle the rest. Sorry we can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.
Today’s financial tool
Tell the Bank of Canada how you and your household are affected by inflation by taking this survey. If you find the monthly consumer price index issued by Statistics Canada doesn’t reflect your reality, here’s your chance to speak up.
The money-free zone
There’s always something worth checking out in All Music’s weekly new releases newsletter. Last week’s edition highlighted the new Flaming Lips album, American Head, which I’m listening to while typing this. Huge melodies, but it’s really sad.
