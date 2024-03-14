It’s the Canadian way to believe in houses as an investment.

In a recent RE/MAX poll, 73 per cent of participants said they believe home ownership is the best investment they can make in 2023, a similar number to last year. Now for a reality check.

The national average housing price peaked at $816,720 in February, 2022, and then sank to $659,395 in January of this year. This drop of 19.3 per cent doesn’t kill the idea of houses as investments narrative, but it does offer some perspective.

Expect to hear a lot about housing this spring. Affordability for first-time buyers can only be described as awful, even if prices are well off the peak levels of a few years ago. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have edged lower and there are signs of revival in the housing market in several cities. Properties are selling faster and there’s even talk of bidding wars in Toronto.

Economic conditions on the surface don’t seem conducive to a housing rally – interest rates remain high, living costs are a challenge for many, late debt payments and defaults are on the rise and economic growth is barely perceptible. Demand for housing is partly fed by population growth and the natural flow of people buying property and starting families. But the RE/MAX poll suggests that another factor driving sales is the view of houses as investments.

One of the basic rules of selecting investments is that past returns are an imperfect indicator of what’s to come. Housing has been excellent in the past – the average annual increase in the national average resale price the past 10- and 20-year periods is roughly 6 per cent, according to Canadian Real Estate Association data. If a home is your principal residence, that gain is tax-free. But even with high levels of immigration, there’s reason to question if housing prices can keep up that pace of growth in a slow-growing economy where borrowing costs remain high.

The best investment you can make this year is in a diversified portfolio of bonds and Canadian, U.S. and international stocks that you hold for at least 10 years. Houses may outperform, but at what cost? Ten more years of 6 per cent annualized growth in house prices would give us a national average resale price of $1.2-million. At that point, houses turn into luxury goods.

The RE/MAX poll offers some insight into how people will afford homes both now and in the future. Almost half of participants said they would consider alternative ownership models like buying with friends or family, buying a home with a rental unit or a rent-to-own arrangement.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

The inevitability of hot housing

Bidding wars are back in Toronto. I’ve been asked a few times lately what’s ahead for housing and right now I’m seeing signs that the slump of the past year or so is over. Now for a look at the cities with the highest percentage of houses listed for sale at or above $1-million.

Cheapest cars in Canada

I was surprised to find two vehicles still under $20,000, and a few others around $25,000. The average vehicle price these days is close to $46,000.

The investment case for gold

Gold prices have soared recently, and that means more chatter about the benefits of adding exposure to gold to an investment portfolio. I can’t see the point of gold myself because it’s so unpredictable, but many would disagree.

The battle for Rocco Jr.

A court case that involved custody of a deceased owner’s pet dog is a reminder to consider your pets when writing a will. The dog involved is a bull terrier named Rocco Jr.

Ask Rob

Q: I wonder if you plan to review the Wise card?

A: The Wise card is a great way to cut the cost of foreign exchange when paying for purchases outside Canada. I wrote about Wise in a column last year.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

The Money-Free Zone

As I was cueing up a Willie Hutch song for today, I heard that Eric Carmen died. Mr. Carmen’s opus All By Myself pretty much defines the mellow rock popular back in the 1970s. Mr. Hutch was a soul/R&B singer on the Motown label whose creative peak was happening while All By Myself played endlessly on AM radio. His soundtracks for the movies Foxy Brown and The Mack are great from top to bottom, but the song I Choose You stands out for its shining production and vocals. It’s been sampled a bunch of times by other musicians.

