One of the biggest changes in personal finance in recent years is how money factors into the compatibility of people who are dating. Talking about money used to be something you did once you were well into a relationship. Today, it’s normal for dating conversations to cover debt, spending and savings habits and long-term financial goals like home ownership. To find out more about how personal finance factors into dating today, I invited Damona Hoffman to do a newsletter Q&A. Ms. Hoffman is a dating coach, host of the Dates & Mates podcast and a blogger. Here’s an edited version of our exchange by e-mail:

Q: How do you project your best self in a financial sense on a first and second date?

A: There is so much shame today around finances in dating. Many of my Dates & Mates podcast listeners write in about feeling unworthy of a match because of debt or financial challenges, but the reality is that many people are struggling with finances today and you have to still project yourself with confidence on a first or second date, even if your financial situation isn’t your most attractive quality. While I don’t necessarily recommend bringing up finances on a first or second date, we are seeing a trend that singles are sharing financial goals early on and looking for a match they can build a life with financially and in other ways.

Q: Money-wise, what are the biggest financial turn-offs when you’re dating?

A: The data show that singles, particularly Millennials and Gen Z daters, are turned off by debt and dating someone who makes less than them. However, the reality is that many of these daters are carrying debt themselves or not yet at the income level they wish for. As gender roles and social structures have shifted, we are being called to update our expectations around finance and dating. Classic turn-offs like taking someone to a lower-end restaurant, a free/low-cost date, or asking to split the check no longer mean what they did a decade ago.

Q: What if you’re dating someone who can afford to spend a lot more on tickets, events, restaurants?

A: I believe in equality. Each person should bring something to the table that is of value to the other person and often that value does not come from money. If you’re in a mixed-income relationship, it’s important to align expectations around who pays and what level of experiences you’re each comfortable with. If one partner is going to foot the bill for the majority of dates, the other partner needs to feel that the value they are bringing in other ways are worthwhile or the relationship will always feel unbalanced. I tell my clients if they are feeling uncomfortable, to offer up alternative experiences and put effort into finding activities that both parties can do together that won’t present a financial strain.

Q: What if you’re dating a financial keener and you’re indebted, not saving for the future?

A: In any relationship, compromise is important. Saving for the future is important to ensure that you feel secure and prepared for the curveballs life throws at you, but saving without spending can also cause its own tensions. While money is often a proxy for other things like power, control and freedom, transparency can help overcome some of those issues.

Q: What’s the dating etiquette these days for paying the bill when you’re out somewhere like a bar or restaurant?

A: The norm for a long time was for the man to always take the check in hetero dating, but as women have become more independent and as queer dating has become more common, the etiquette is generally for the person who asked for the date to pay or for the daters to split the costs.

Q: What’s your sense about how like-minded couples need to be about money in order for the relationship to flourish?

A: Financial compatibility is important for today’s couples, but the most important element is communication and transparency. Couples need to be willing to be open and honest about their expenses and feelings about money. While couples don’t necessarily need to have the exact same approach to money, they need to be willing to compromise and meet their partner in the middle with tough choices around money.

