 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Household Finances

Register
AdChoices
Carrick on Money

The new, improved name for the emergency fund is …

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

You newsletter readers are the best. I asked you to vote recently on your favourite new name for the boring old emergency fund, and 4,000 of you responded. So when I tell you that the Plan B Fund is the winner, you’ll know there’s support behind it.

Face Punch Fund was another contender; Globe and Mail personal finance editor Roma Luciw ranked it No. 1. So did Globe audience editor Jessie Willms, who takes the polls you see in this newsletter from time to time and converts them into helpful charts and graphs.

Face Punch Fund is memorable. But as a journalist, I imagine including that phrase in a column and then having to explain it every time. “When life punches you in the face, this is the fund you use to help with the expenses.”

Story continues below advertisement

The most popular choice with readers was Peace of Mind Fund. That’s a modest click higher on the charisma meter, but we can do better. Reserve Fund and Rainy Day Fund were next – same deal for both. Next was Face Punch and then Plan B.

Plan B is punchy and pretty clear in its meaning. Plus, as a reader pointed out, it works in both English and French.

My second favourite choice was Pivot Fund, but it was way down the list of reader favourites. I love it that a bunch of people chose the Contingency Day Fund. That was actually a typo – it should have been just Contingency Fund.

Thanks to your help, I now have a better tool for highlighting the No. 1 financial lesson of the pandemic. No, it’s not that house prices always go up, or that stocks do. It’s that having some safely stowed cash is your best protection against job losses, sudden illness and other calamities.

I hope we’re finished with nasty financial surprises in the pandemic, but I’m not sure we are. Top up your Plan B Fund, just in case.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Best credit cards for …

January seems to be a big month for credit-card rankings. Here’s one on the best cards for students. Lots of no-fee cards here that offer rewards such as cashback or travel points.

Story continues below advertisement

Now for lists of best cards in 15 different categories, including the best for grocery points, the best for avoiding foreign-exchange fees, the best low-interest card and more.

And, finally, the best travel-rewards cards.

Revenge of the small investor

A really good take on one of the most interesting investing stories of the year to date. Day traders have banded together via an online forum to push up the price of a stock that hedge funds had bet against. Small investors versus big finance. Here’s a column arguing how Trumpism explains this story.

Hot housing is bad for the economy

A business columnist says our addition to housing is “simply embarrassing.” It’s holding our economy back by keeping money from flowing into more dynamic investment opportunities in areas such as tech and clean energy. Persuasive.

Ask Rob

Q: I’m a long-time renter looking to buy. But even with being in the upper middle class my partner and I can’t even think about buying without saving the down payment. Is there any practical way around that? We can make the mortgage payments but get stuck on the down payment. Any potential options that are practical?

A: Keep saving. Even a minimum 5 per cent down payment is worthwhile because you have some equity. Here’s some info on buying a home with a borrowed down payment.

Story continues below advertisement

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Paycheque profile callout: Looking for young readers

Are you under 40? Has COVID changed your life? The Globe is looking for real people to participate in our paycheque profile feature - a judgement-free look at how regular Canadians are spending their monthly salary. Like this Brampton woman, 25, who earns $56,000 and dreams of saving a down payment, even as she works to pay off $37,000 in student debt. Or this Gatineau man, 28, who says the pandemic has changed his lifestyle: “The pandemic gave me the right excuse to not go out.” If you are a millennial open to sharing your story in a paycheque profile, send us an e-mail.

Today’s financial tool

A concise little primer on getting started as an investor from the InvestRight website, run by the B.C. Securities Commission.

The money-free zone

As an introduction to a 60s/70s band called Black Merda; check out the song Cynthy Ruth. Black Merda’s psychedelic rock-funk sound ages incredibly well. This will put a smile on your face.

ICYMI

What I’ve been writing about
More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick:

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies