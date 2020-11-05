The pandemic splurge giving us the most joy is...

New decks, puppies and kayaks came up a lot in your answers to my recently asked question about what pandemic splurge has given you the most happiness.
People fortunate enough to have kept their job and income intact this year have had an opportunity to save money as a result of physical-distancing measures. Some of this money is going into new stuff for ourselves, our homes and our families. Here’s how spending breaks down for the 1,500 or so people who responded to my callout:
There’s not much cause to be judgey about this spending. One-third of splurges were for outdoor renovations such as a deck and indoor renos such as adding an office. People are making their houses more comfortable and practical while adding or maintaining their property value. Splurging on food is a cost-efficient morale booster in my experience, and the spending on sports equipment is an investment in better health.
Asked what splurge gave them the most happiness, decks were mentioned by 374, or 25 per cent of the total. No wonder there’s a lumber shortage. Other popular splurges: 32 firepits or fireplaces, 22 puppies, 16 golf-related purchases (clubs, shoes and such), 14 kayaks.
Some of my favourite responses to the question of most joyful splurge:
- “A very expensive bottle of olive oil that tasted like heaven on earth.”
- “A really comfortable lounging chair to read in.”
- “Wine, whisky and gardening.”
- “Charitable donations. I’ve been able to triple my giving, which makes me feel useful in these weird times.”
- “I splurged on an exercise bike and a pet – the pet wins on happiness.”
- “A couple of great steaks and an excellent bottle of wine for a home BBQ with my wife.”
- “Chickens – 12 laying birds.”
- “Hagen Dazs Chocolate Chunk ice cream.”
- “To bring my great grandfather’s two pocket watches up to spec so they were like new.”
- “Globe and Mail subscription.”
Ask Rob
Q: Are securities held in a non-registered account transferable in-kind to a TFSA account without incurring capital gains or losses under the deemed-disposition rule?
A: If the shares you transfer have risen in price since being purchased, then you will have a taxable capital gain in a transfer like this. But if the shares have fallen in price, you can’t claim a capital loss.
