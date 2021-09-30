 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Household Finances

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Carrick on Money

These are your excuses for still using cash to pay for stuff

Rob Carrick
Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

For years, I tossed any coins in my pocket into a change jar at the end of every day. Once or twice a year, I’d roll the coins, deposit them at the bank and put the proceeds toward our next vacation.

The pandemic ended that routine, and it looks like many others are distancing themselves from cash, too. Payments Canada reports that 58 per cent of Canadians used less cash in the pandemic and 40 per cent are uncomfortable even handling it. The volume and value of cash transactions fell 16 per cent last year from 2019 levels.

More than one-third of Canadians say they don’t expect to pick up where they left off using cash before the pandemic, Payments Canada said in its 2021 Methods and Trends report. About 37 per cent said they avoided shopping at stores that didn’t accept contactless payment via card or smartphone app.

Story continues below advertisement

This past summer, I grabbed up all the coins I’d accumulated up until the March 2020 lockdown and cashed them in at the bank. I’m done with coins and maybe with bills as well. A $10 bill has been stuck in my wallet for a while now.

As I mentioned in a recent column, my favourite method of payment right now is Google Pay, which I use for contactless debit and credit transactions through my smartphone. My backup is plastic. If a seller only accepts cash, I politely exit.

Payments Canada says using up coins and bills on hand is one of the main reasons why people used cash for purchases. Suggestion: bundle up any cash you have on hand, deposit it at the bank and never look back.

Another reason cited for using cash is speed and convenience. Actually, contactless payment rules on both those counts. People also seem to like using cash for small transactions, but you can tap your way through tiny transactions with no issue.

I’m not 100 per cent done with cash. Before a vacation in Newfoundland this summer, I added some cash to my wallet on a just-in-case basis. After our plane landed late at night at the airport in Deer Lake, the harried taxi service was unable to process debit and I paid with a $20 bill.

We’re now on the edge of October and I haven’t touched cash since. Let’s see how far I can take life cash-free.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Story continues below advertisement

Rob’s personal finance reading list

The new parent’s guide to personal finance

The co-founders of Willful, an online service for creating wills, put together a financial to-do list for new parents based on their own preparations for imminent parenthood. Getting or updating a will is on the list, as it totally should be.

Buy now, pay later

An investing blogger writes on how he opted to buy now and pay later when purchasing a Peloton exercise bike recently. Since then, he has started to worry about this increasingly common payment option. Instead of paying upfront, you make a series of monthly payments. The concern is that people who aren’t great at budgeting can get in over their heads. Try this old standby of personal finance: buy now, pay now.

The right credit card for your side hustle

Side hustle is a term for a gig in addition to your main job that helps you earn extra income. It’s a thing with millennials and Gen Y – my theory is that they’re not getting the earning power they need in a work force that too often shunts them into temporary work. Anyway, here are some thoughts on how to use credit cards for expenses related to a side hustle.

Points for booze

If you’re an Ontario resident who enjoys a drink at home, you’ll want to read this summary of the rewards program switch by LCBO stores to Aeroplan from Air Miles. The LCBO is the province’s liquor retailer.

Ask Rob

Q: My friend has given each of her five teenage grandchildren $500. To encourage them to save, she’s thinking of using GICs and adding more money each year. This is in lieu of purchasing bank stocks with dividends that far exceed the low interest rate on guaranteed investment certificates. Would you please give your opinion on this?

A: I like the idea of bank stocks, but those grandkids would have to be at the age of majority to have their own investment accounts. Otherwise, your friend would have to use in-trust accounts at a brokerage firm. That’s a bit of work for five grandkids. The GIC idea is fine, too, but this would be best done at an alternative bank or a credit union rather than a big bank to maximize rates.

Story continues below advertisement

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Today’s financial tool

This mortgage affordability calculator shows you how much mortgage debt you can carry based on factors like your credit rating and existing debt.

The money-free zone

One of my long-time favourites – Sandy Denny and Fairport Convention singing I’ll Keep It With Mine by Bob Dylan. And just to keep that melancholy mood going, try Who Knows Where the Time Goes.

Who I’m following on Twitter

The Food Professor, aka Sylvain Charlebois, director of Dalhousie University’s agri-food analytics lab. Keeps me in touch with what’s happening with food trends, prices and more.

In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance-related stories
More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick:

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies