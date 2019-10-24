Tired of her adviser’s dismissive attitude

A woman with a seven-figure portfolio has a problem with her financial planner, who works for one of the big banks. “I’ve reached my limit with his communication skills,” she wrote. “Every time I try to contact him by e-mail, I get a reply from an associate. I’m tired of his dismissive attitude.”

Her question: “Do you think it is smart to invest a large amount portfolio with a robo-adviser?”

My answer is yes, if you understands the following:

Robo-advisers build and manage portfolios for clients, but they don’t typically provide financial planning that delves into matters like debt-management, whether retirement savings are sufficient and estate planning.

It’s possible to buy financial planning from a fee-for-service planner; in fact, robo-advisers and fee-for-service financial planning are natural partners. Check out my Saturday column for more on fee-for-service planning.

Robos all have people you can talk to by phone or Skype in some cases, but only some offer a dedicated account rep to talk to.

Robos apply a reasonable advice fee of 0.5 per cent on top of the fees associated with the exchange-traded funds used in client portfolios; the total cost is more than doing it yourself, but could easily be half or less the cost of using a conventional adviser.

A robo-adviser portfolio is likely to be quite simple – as few as six ETFs in some cases.

Some robo-advisers are better than others at cutting costs for high-net-worth accounts; the Globe and Mail robo-adviser guide will help sort this out.

Robo-advisers do not replace a quality human adviser who manages investments and offers comprehensive financial planning. But they could easily be the answer if you have an adviser you never hear from.

Ask Rob

Q: A wealth-management company in Toronto states that they use artificial intelligence to determine when it’s time to adjust their ETF portfolio holdings. This makes sense to me. Do you have thoughts about this approach?

A: Money managers have always used math and data to screen for stocks and decide what companies and sectors are in and out of favour. Slapping an AI label on this sounds like a marketing move. Ask to see the firm’s short- and long-term portfolio returns after fees compared to simply holding some basic low-cost ETFs.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

