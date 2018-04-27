Investment regulators to get greater power to collect fines in B.C.

Canadian investment regulators are being handed greater power to collect on penalties levied against investment firms and financial advisers who wrong investors.

On Friday, British Columbia’s Minister of Finance Carole James introduced amendments to the B.C. Securities Act that will give the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA) better enforcement tools to collect fines through the B.C. Supreme Court and deter potential wrongdoers who might otherwise try to avoid paying the regulator’s penalties.

The new amendments will extend IIROC’s authority to enforce fine collection to six provinces: B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Finance Minister Carole James. CHAD HIPOLITO/THE CANADIAN PRESS

“People should have confidence when they are investing their retirement savings that it is going to be protected and they are not going to see fraudulent behaviour, and if it does happen that there is going to be action taken,” said Ms. James. “What this legislation will now allow for is to improve the ability of regulators to be able to go after those who have been fraudulent.”

A recent investigation by The Globe and Mail determined that the amount of unpaid securities fines in Canada is more than $1.1-billion, a massive figure for penalties that are largely ignored by white-collar criminals and fraudsters.

According to The Globe’s research, British Columbia has the largest amount of unpaid fines among the provinces, at $478-million. Ontario has the second-largest amount with approximately $360-million in unpaid fines.

IIROC, which oversees approximately 160 investment dealers, investigates and prosecutes firms and investment advisers who breach its rules. Such infractions could include misappropriating funds from clients, falsely endorsing client signatures or making unsuitable recommendations to investors – who are commonly seniors and vulnerable investors who suffer significant financial losses.

Seniors account for the largest source of IIROC complaints and represent the highest proportion of victims of misconduct. Almost 40 per cent of all cases reviewed and approximately 30 per cent of prosecutions involve investors age 65 and over. Over all in 2017, IIROC conducted 21 investigations and completed seven prosecutions in B.C.

“The steps taken in British Columbia, following those taken in other provinces, show there is a degree of momentum that has been built on,” Andrew Kriegler, IIROC’s president and chief executive, said in an interview. “Governments and the securities commissions are all very supportive of strengthening investor protection measures and that allows us to be able to do a better job with more integrity in the system to protect investors. “

IIROC, together with seniors’ advocacy group CARP (formerly the Canadian Association for Retired Persons) and anti-poverty charity Prosper Canada, have been advocating for IIROC’s legal authority to be enhanced so that it can more effectively and consistently enforce its rules and discipline those who break them and harm investors.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Retirees in British Columbia need to trust that they – and their investments – are protected from rule-breakers who prey on older investors,” said Laura Tamblyn Watts, national director of law, policy and research at CARP. “The legislative amendments passed by the B.C. government signal a critical change in the way IIROC can move forward with tougher enforcement authority.”

The governments of both Alberta and Manitoba have taken steps to provide regulators with additional power when investigating cases. Alberta became the first province to amend its securities act, with the passage of Bill 13 last year – providing IIROC with more legal authority during investigations and protection against malicious lawsuits during the process.

Manitoba also provides IIROC with protection against malicious lawsuits while acting in good faith to carry out its public interest mandate to protect investors in that province.

Mr. Kriegler says IIROC is continuing discussions with other provinces in hopes to achieve a more consistent level of investor protection from coast to coast.