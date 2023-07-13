At the opposite end of the housing spectrum from the downsizing boomer is the upsizing millennial or Gen Z.

Boomers may downsize to a condo from their family home in retirement, while younger generations upsize to a home from a condo when they’re ready to start a family and need more space. That’s the ideal for young adults. The reality was depicted in a recent report from a real estate website called Point2 titled, Upsizing in Canada’s Largest Cities: House Prices Trip Condo Owners on Their Way Up the Property Ladder.

Overall, Point2 found that houses in Canada are close to 40 per cent more expensive than condos, or about $214,600 on average. Houses cost more than double the price of condos in 14 cities located in British Columbia and Ontario, plus Calgary. Houses are more expensive than condos by $1.2-million on average in Vancouver, and by $762,000 in Toronto. Three cities where the jump to a house from a condo is least expensive: Trois-Rivieres, Que., Halifax, St. John’s and Sherbrooke, Que.

Condos have long been thought of as a way for young adults to get started in the real estate market. Own for a few years and then apply your increased equity to the purchase of a house. But the Point2 analysis suggests a reason for caution among people buying condos as a starter home.

The real estate turnaround of early 2023 has favoured houses more than condos, which means the price gap is growing. In Toronto last month, average condo prices were down 1.1 per cent on a year over year basis, while detached homes and townhouses increased around 5 per cent.

If you’re planning to upsize from a condo, stay flexible on timing. If house prices keep rising faster than condos, you may find the equity in your condo doesn’t buy you much. A few years of additional saving may be required.

Expensive houses in big cities mean more people will live in condos for extended periods. Consider a two-bedroom condo – it might be a more comfortable fit if you need to stay a while.

Ask Rob

Q: If I withdraw all the money in my tax-free savings account to cover a purchase, how much can I put back in when I have more money? Would it be the amount I withdrew or just the sum of yearly contribution limits?

A: Here’s an answer to this question from Jeff Dessau, a chartered professional accountant (CPA) at Yale PGC LLP. “In the year following the withdrawals or later, all the TFSA funds withdrawn can be contributed back.”

